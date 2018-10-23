People are struggling to find the sun among the leaves in this autumn-themed brain teaser — can you spot it?

caption Can you spot the sun in the leaves? source Rattan Direct

Rattan Direct, a garden and conservatory furniture retailer, created a fall-themed brain teaser.

There’s a sun hidden among the leaves and acorns.

If you can’t find it, scroll down for the answer.

With daylight saving time (DST) going into effect on November 4 this year, sunlight will become scarcer as the clocks turn back one hour.

The sun is also difficult to find in this fall-themed brain teaser created by Rattan Direct, hidden within a colorful array of leaves and acorns. Can you spot it?

Take a look at the image:

caption Where is the sun? source Rattan Direct

Did you spot it?

If you didn’t, that’s okay.

Try again.