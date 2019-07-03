95% of people can’t solve this brainteaser in under a minute. How long does it take you to spot the cocktail umbrella in this photo?

By
Talia Lakritz
-
Where's the cocktail umbrella in this brainteaser?

Where’s the cocktail umbrella in this brainteaser?
Courtesy of GalaBingo.com

No trip to the beach is complete without a giant umbrella to provide plenty of shade to lounge under. But there’s one umbrella in this brainteaser that doesn’t belong.

One of these umbrellas on the beach is actually a cocktail umbrella. Can you tell where it is?

GalaBingo.com, an online bingo site, shared this summer-themed brainteaser just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. It’s a tough one – the site reports that 95% of people can’t find the cocktail umbrella in less than a minute.

Here’s the brainteaser:

So many umbrellas.

So many umbrellas.
Courtesy of GalaBingo.com

Did you find the cocktail umbrella?

It’s there somewhere.

Keep looking.

You’ll find it.

Do you want a hint?

It’s pink.

Still looking?

The answer is below.

There it is.

There it is.
Courtesy of GalaBingo.com

The cocktail umbrella is crinkly with more prominent sections than the other umbrellas.