95% of people can’t solve this brainteaser in under a minute. How long does it take you to spot the cocktail umbrella in this photo?

- source
- Courtesy of GalaBingo.com
- GalaBingo.com shared a summer-themed brainteaser just in time for Fourth of July.
- There’s a cocktail umbrella hidden among beach umbrellas.
- Most people can’t find it in under a minute.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
No trip to the beach is complete without a giant umbrella to provide plenty of shade to lounge under. But there’s one umbrella in this brainteaser that doesn’t belong.
Read more: 13 beach hacks that will guarantee you a better beach day
One of these umbrellas on the beach is actually a cocktail umbrella. Can you tell where it is?
GalaBingo.com, an online bingo site, shared this summer-themed brainteaser just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. It’s a tough one – the site reports that 95% of people can’t find the cocktail umbrella in less than a minute.
Here’s the brainteaser:
- source
- Courtesy of GalaBingo.com
Did you find the cocktail umbrella?
It’s there somewhere.
Keep looking.
You’ll find it.
Do you want a hint?
It’s pink.
Still looking?
The answer is below.
- source
- Courtesy of GalaBingo.com
The cocktail umbrella is crinkly with more prominent sections than the other umbrellas.
-
- Read more:
- One of the giraffes in this brainteaser doesn’t have a twin – can you spot which one?
- People are struggling to spot the 7 differences between these pictures – can you?
- If you see 2 dots chasing each other in this optical illusion, it’s evidence of a quirk in human nature
- There’s a book hiding among a bunch of electronic gadgets in this new brainteaser – can you spot it?