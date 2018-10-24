This daylight saving time brain teaser contains a hidden clock turned back one hour — can you spot it?

By
Talia Lakritz, Insider
-
Can you find the clock set back one hour?

caption
Can you find the clock set back one hour?
source
Courtesy of Webuyanycar.com

When daylight saving time goes into effect on November 4 this year, the clocks will “fall back” one hour until they “spring forward” again in March 2019.

This daylight saving-themed brain teaser from Webuyanycar.com contains dozens of clocks set to 10 o’clock in a busy city, but only one of them is turned back one hour to nine o’clock.

Can you find it?

Where is it?

caption
Where is it?
source
Courtesy of Webuyanycar.com

If you didn’t, that’s okay.

Try again.

Still no sign of the clock?

The answer is below.

If you want to see where it is, keep scrolling.

Or if you want to look one more time, now’s your chance to scroll back up.

Ready to see the answer?

Here it is:

There it is.

caption
There it is.
source
Courtesy of Webuyanycar.com

It’s a subtle difference, but the beige clock towards the bottom left shows that the time is nine o’clock.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.