An artist draws hidden objects into his brain-teasing illustrations — see if you can solve his latest challenge

caption Can you spot the fish without stripes? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates colorful illustrations that contain hidden details.

He’s released three books of brain-teasing illustrations: one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” a Halloween-themed book called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things,” and “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things.” He also shares individual puzzles on his blog and Facebook page.

In his latest challenge, Dudás has hidden a single goldfish in a coral reef full of clownfish. Can you spot the one small fish without stripes?

Take a look at the image:

caption Can you spot the goldfish? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Do you see the goldfish?

If not, that’s OK.

Keep trying.

Here’s a hint.

It’s near the purple plant.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

Here it is:

caption There it is. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

The tiny goldfish is located near the top right corner of the image.