Can you find the unlocked padlock in under 9 seconds in this mind-boggling brainteaser?

By
Talia Lakritz
-
Can you spot the unlocked lock in under nine seconds?
Courtesy of The Smartcard Store

Brainteasers and optical illusions play tricks on the eyes, hiding small details in plain sight.

This new brainteasing challenge from The Smartcard Store, an ID card manufacturer, features dozens of padlocks with just one open lock hiding somewhere in the mix.

Per The Smartcard Store, the record time for finding the unlocked lock is nine seconds. Can you beat it?

Here’s the brainteaser:

Can you find it?

Can you find it?
Courtesy of The Smartcard Store

It’s the only one with the metal top sticking out.

Here it is:

There's the unlocked lock.

There’s the unlocked lock.
Courtesy of The Smartcard Store

The unlocked padlock is near the bottom left-hand corner of the image. Did you find it in under nine seconds?