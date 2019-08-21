Can you find the unlocked padlock in under 9 seconds in this mind-boggling brainteaser?

- The Smartcard Store published a brainteaser featuring dozens of padlocks.
- Only one of them is unlocked, with the metal top sticking out. Can you find it?
- The Smartcard Store claims that the fastest anyone has spotted the unlocked padlock was nine seconds.
Brainteasers and optical illusions play tricks on the eyes, hiding small details in plain sight.
This new brainteasing challenge from The Smartcard Store, an ID card manufacturer, features dozens of padlocks with just one open lock hiding somewhere in the mix.
This video of a bird – or is it a rabbit? – is going viral on Twitter, and people are seriously confused
Per The Smartcard Store, the record time for finding the unlocked lock is nine seconds. Can you beat it?
Here’s the brainteaser:
Do you see the unlocked lock?
It’s the only one with the metal top sticking out.
Any luck?
Keep trying.
Still haven’t found it?
The answer is revealed below.
Keep scrolling if you want to see it.
Last chance to turn back!
Here it is:
The unlocked padlock is near the bottom left-hand corner of the image. Did you find it in under nine seconds?
