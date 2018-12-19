Can you find Santa’s hat in this Christmas-themed brainteaser?

caption Can you find Santa’s hat? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates puzzles of hidden images.

In a new illustration, there’s only one red Santa hat without white stripes.

Gergely Dudás’ viral works of art challenge people to look closely at an image to find one small detail he’s tucked inside. In past brainteasers, he’s hidden a panda among snowmen, a card among gift bags, a heart among elephants, a lollipop among ice cream, a bunny among cats, a star among Jack-o’-lanterns, and a snowman among snowflakes.

He’s also released two books of brain teasers – one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” and another called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things.“

In his latest illustration, one of the snowmen is wearing Santa’s hat. Dudás has hidden one hat without white stripes in a crowd of snowmen in striped hats. Can you find the classic red Santa hat?

Take a look at the brainteaser:

caption Where’s Santa’s hat? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Were you able to find the Santa hat?

If not, don’t worry.

Try again.

It’s there somewhere.

If you’re still stuck, the answer is below.

Keep scrolling if you want to see it.

Last chance to turn back!

Here it is:

caption There it is. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

A snowman in the top right corner is wearing Santa’s hat.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.