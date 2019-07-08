Can you find the penguin among the flock of toucans in this viral brainteaser?

caption Can you find the penguin? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás illustrates puzzles of hidden images.

In his newest image, there’s a penguin hidden among a flock of toucans.

Gergely Dudás’ viral works of art challenge people to look closely at an image to find something that doesn’t quite belong. In past brainteasers, he’s hidden a panda among snowmen, a card among gift bags, a heart among elephants, a lollipop among ice cream cones, a bunny among cats, a star among Jack-o’-lanterns, a snowman among snowflakes, and a heart among flowers.

He’s also released three books of brainteasers: one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” a Halloween-themed book called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things,” and his latest, “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things.”

In his newest brainteaser, Dudás has hidden a penguin among a flock of toucans. Can you find it?

Take a look at the image:

caption Where’s the penguin in this illustration? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Were you able to find the toucan?

If not, don’t worry.

Keep looking.

It’s there somewhere.

If you’re still stuck, the answer is revealed below.

Keep scrolling if you want to see it.

Last chance to turn back!

Here it is:

caption It’s on the right. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

The penguin has a grey face with a white belly, while the surrounding toucans have white faces and grey bodies.