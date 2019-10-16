Can you spot the hidden gift in this brainteaser in under 11 seconds?

Talia Lakritz
Can you spot the hidden gift?

Can you spot the hidden gift?
Presents are always more fun if they’re a surprise, and this holiday-themed brainteaser from GiftsOnline4U will really keep you guessing.

The illustrated brainteaser shows dozens of multi-colored bows. One is attached to a wrapped present, but it’s hard to tell where the box is.

It takes people an average of 11 seconds to find the cleverly hidden gift. Can you spot it?

Here’s the image:

The gift box is there somewhere.

The gift box is there somewhere.
Can you see the wrapped gift?

It’s there somewhere.

No luck?

The answer is below.

Before you get there, here’s a hint.

The gift is connected to a red bow.

Did you find it yet?

If not, keep scrolling for the reveal.

Here’s the solution:

There it is.

There it is.
The gift box is near the bottom left corner, camouflaged by the multi-colored bows.