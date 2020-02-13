Can you find the tiny heart hidden among flamingos in this Valentine’s Day puzzle?

caption Can you find the hidden heart? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás draws hidden objects into his illustrations.

In this Valentine’s Day puzzle, there’s a small heart hidden somewhere among the flock of flamingos.

Valentine’s Day can be a puzzling holiday. How do you pick the perfect gift? How do you celebrate if you’re single? Is a first date on Valentine’s Day doomed from the start?

Luckily, Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás’ brain-teasing puzzles are a little bit easier to solve. Dudás creates illustrations containing hidden objects and challenges the internet to find them. In past drawings, he’s hidden a mouse among mushrooms, a penguin among toucans, and a heart among flowers.

He’s also released three books of brainteasers: one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” a Halloween-themed book called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things,” and his most recent, “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things.”

In his latest challenge, Dudás has hidden a small heart in a flock of flamingos. Can you spot it?

Take a look at the image:

caption Where’s the heart? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Did you find the heart?

It’s there somewhere.

Keep looking.

If you’re stuck, here’s a hint.

It’s towards the top left corner.

If you still don’t see it, the answer is below.

Last chance to turn back!

Here it is:

caption There it is! source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

The heart is cleverly concealed in a cluster of magenta flamingos.