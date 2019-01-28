One of the giraffes in this brainteaser doesn’t have a twin — can you spot which one?

caption Which giraffe doesn’t have a twin with matching spots? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates puzzles with hidden images.

In this brainteaser, there are 19 giraffes – nine pairs with identical spots and one outlier with different spots.

Can you figure out which giraffe doesn’t have a twin?

In his viral (and adorable) works of art, Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás has challenged people to find a panda among snowmen, a card among gift bags, a heart among elephants, a lollipop among ice cream, a bunny among cats, a star among Jack-o’-lanterns, and a snowman among snowflakes.

He’s also released two books of brainteasers – one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” and another called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things.” His next book, “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things,” is available for preorder.

In this brainteaser, Dudás drew 19 giraffes. There are nine pairs with identical spots, and one outlier with different spots.

Can you spot which giraffe doesn’t have a twin with matching spots?

Read more: One of these tigers doesn’t have a twin – can you spot which one?

Take a look at the image:

caption There are 19 giraffes total. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Did you figure it out?

If you didn’t, that’s okay.

Try again.

Here’s a hint: it’s in one of the bottom two rows.

Still no sign of the giraffe without a twin?

The answer is below.

If you want to see which one it is, keep scrolling.

Or if you want to look one more time, now’s your chance to scroll back up.

Ready to see the answer?

Here it is:

caption There it is. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

The second giraffe from the right’s pattern of spots is unmatched by any of the other giraffes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.