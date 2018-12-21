10 holiday-themed brainteasers to get you in the Christmas spirit — can you solve them all?

- source
- Christmas-themed brainteasers contain hidden objects.
- Artist Gergely Dudás creates puzzles of hidden images.
- Companies such as GoSimpleTax and Solar Centre also got in on the fun.
Brainteasers with hidden objects challenge people to look closely in order to find one small detail.
Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás has even released two books of brain teasers – one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” and another called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things.“
Here are 10 festive brainteasers to get you into the holiday spirit. How many of them can you solve?
Can you find Santa’s plain red hat?
One of the snowmen is wearing Santa’s hat.
A snowman in the top right corner is wearing it.
It’s the only hat without stripes.
There’s a money bag hidden among Christmas presents in this brainteaser — can you spot it?
There’s a bag of money hidden somewhere.
The money bag is towards the bottom right corner.
It’s camouflaged behind ribbons.
Here’s an even closer look.
It’s pretty hard to spot.
Where’s the tiny snowman among the snowflakes?
Most of the snowflakes have a face, but only one has a body.
There’s the snowman.
It even has buttons.
Out of these 150 Christmas trees, only one has a star on top. Can you spot which one?
Tree2mydoor created this Christmas-themed challenge.
It’s on top of a tree on the left.
It’s hard to spot.
Here’s a closer look.
It’s a tough one to solve.
Somehow, five turkeys have gone missing from the kitchen. Can you find them?
According to Stay In Cornwall, it takes people three to four minutes to fully solve this brainteaser.
Here’s where the turkeys are hiding.
That one in Santa’s sleigh was tricky.
Somewhere in here, there’s a card hiding among gift bags. Can you find it?
The card is there somewhere.
It’s the only rectangle without a handle.
Do you see the green bag with the candy canes – in the fourth row all the way on the left side? Count eight cards to the right, and you’ll see it.
There’s one bear hiding in a crowd of reindeer. Can you tell where it is?
Can you find the bear?
It’s hiding just left of center.
It’s the only animal without antlers.
This three-part brainteaser features strings of Christmas lights that spell out hidden words. What word do you see below?
Can you solve them all?
The lights spell out “Mistletoe.”
Keep scrolling for another challenge.
This star-shaped brain teaser contains two words. Can you find them?
Hint: it’s a place.
The Christmas lights spell out “North pole.”
Letters to Santa at the North Pole are given special treatment by USPS.
In this last brainteaser, the lights are in the shape of a reindeer, but can you tell what the lights are spelling out?
It’s just one word this time.
The string of lights spells out “Yuletide.”
