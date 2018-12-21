10 holiday-themed brainteasers to get you in the Christmas spirit — can you solve them all?

caption Holiday brainteasers. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Christmas-themed brainteasers contain hidden objects.

Artist Gergely Dudás creates puzzles of hidden images.

Companies such as GoSimpleTax and Solar Centre also got in on the fun.

Brainteasers with hidden objects challenge people to look closely in order to find one small detail.

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás has even released two books of brain teasers – one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” and another called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things.“

Here are 10 festive brainteasers to get you into the holiday spirit. How many of them can you solve?

Can you find Santa’s plain red hat?

caption Where’s Santa’s hat? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

One of the snowmen is wearing Santa’s hat.

A snowman in the top right corner is wearing it.

caption There it is. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

It’s the only hat without stripes.

There’s a money bag hidden among Christmas presents in this brainteaser — can you spot it?

caption Can you spot the money bag? source Courtesy of GoSimpleTax

There’s a bag of money hidden somewhere.

The money bag is towards the bottom right corner.

caption There it is. source Courtesy of GoSimpleTax

It’s camouflaged behind ribbons.

Here’s an even closer look.

caption There’s the bag. source Courtesy of GoSimpleTax

It’s pretty hard to spot.

Where’s the tiny snowman among the snowflakes?

caption Where’s the snowman? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Most of the snowflakes have a face, but only one has a body.

There’s the snowman.

caption There it is. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

It even has buttons.

Out of these 150 Christmas trees, only one has a star on top. Can you spot which one?

caption Which tree has a star? source Courtesy of Tree2mydoor

Tree2mydoor created this Christmas-themed challenge.

It’s on top of a tree on the left.

caption There it is. source Courtesy of Tree2mydoor

It’s hard to spot.

Here’s a closer look.

caption The tree is topped with a star. source Courtesy of Tree2mydoor

It’s a tough one to solve.

Somehow, five turkeys have gone missing from the kitchen. Can you find them?

caption Use the one in the attic for reference. source Courtesy of Stay In Cornwall

According to Stay In Cornwall, it takes people three to four minutes to fully solve this brainteaser.

Here’s where the turkeys are hiding.

caption Did you catch them all? source Stay In Cornwall

That one in Santa’s sleigh was tricky.

Somewhere in here, there’s a card hiding among gift bags. Can you find it?

caption The gift bag puzzle. source Gergely Dudás/HarperCollins

The card is there somewhere.

It’s the only rectangle without a handle.

caption There’s the card. source Gergely Dudás/Harper Colins

Do you see the green bag with the candy canes – in the fourth row all the way on the left side? Count eight cards to the right, and you’ll see it.

There’s one bear hiding in a crowd of reindeer. Can you tell where it is?

caption Santa looks alarmed. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Can you find the bear?

It’s hiding just left of center.

caption There it is. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

It’s the only animal without antlers.

This three-part brainteaser features strings of Christmas lights that spell out hidden words. What word do you see below?

caption What does it say? source Courtesy of Solar Centre

Can you solve them all?

The lights spell out “Mistletoe.”

caption It says “Misteltoe.” source Courtesy of Solar Centre

Keep scrolling for another challenge.

This star-shaped brain teaser contains two words. Can you find them?

caption What does it say? source Courtesy of Solar Centre

Hint: it’s a place.

The Christmas lights spell out “North pole.”

caption It says “North pole.” source Courtesy of Solar Centre

Letters to Santa at the North Pole are given special treatment by USPS.

In this last brainteaser, the lights are in the shape of a reindeer, but can you tell what the lights are spelling out?

caption Where’s the hidden word? source Courtesy of Solar Centre

It’s just one word this time.

The string of lights spells out “Yuletide.”

caption It says “Yuletide.” source Courtesy of Solar Centre

