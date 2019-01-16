25 simple brainteasers that even smart people get wrong

- source
- Solving riddles and brainteasers is a lot of fun and can even prove how smart you are.
- But sometimes, the answers can be too simple to figure out.
- INSIDER has found 25 riddles and brainteasers with simple answers that smart people sometimes get wrong.
It’s always a good feeling when you solve a riddle or a brainteaser.
But sometimes, the answer is almost too simple that people can’t figure it out. The riddle could go into a lot of details which can confuse you or distract you from the main point, especially if you’re prone to over-thinking.
Other times, the question in a riddle gives almost no details, which can make it equally difficult to solve.
INSIDER has found 25 riddles and brainteasers with simple answers that anyone could get wrong.
Scroll down to see if you can figure them out.
What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?
- source
- antb/Shutterstock
Answer: The letter M.
Source: Quora
What always ends everything?
- source
- Shivani Gonzalez
Answer: The letter G.
Source: Web Riddles
I have keys, but no locks. I have space, but no room. You can enter, but you can’t go outside. What am I?
- source
- Nalin Prutimongkol/ iStock
Answer: A computer keyboard.
Source: Riddles.fyi
I have seas without water, coasts without sand, towns without people, and mountains without land. What am I?
- source
- Shutterstock.com
Answer: A map.
Source: Riddle Ministry
A man shaves several times a day but still has a beard. Who is he?
- source
- Shutterstock/Veles Studio
Answer: A barber.
Source: GRiN
What coat is best put on wet?
- source
- horkins/ iStock
Answer: A coat of paint.
Source: Riddles.fyi
A clerk in a butcher shop stands five feet ten inches tall and wears size 13 shoes. What does he weigh?
- source
- Frank Bean/Getty Images
Answer: Meat.
Source: Quora
How much dirt is in a hole that measures two feet by three feet by four feet?
- source
- Scott Olson/Getty
Answer: None.
Source: RBT
Which is correct to say: “The yolk of the egg is white” or “the yolk of the egg are white?”
- source
- Shutterstock
Answer: Neither, egg yolks are yellow.
Source: Riddles.com
What disappears as soon as you say its name?
- source
- Shivani Gonzalez
Answer: Silence.
Source: Riddles.com
This belongs to you, but everyone else uses it more.
- source
- Sony Picture Classics
Answer: Your name.
Source: Riddles.tips
How many letters are in the alphabet?
- source
- Shivani Gonzalez
Answer: There are 11 letters in “the alphabet.”
Source: Riddles.com
Before Mt. Everest was discovered, what was the highest mountain in the world?
Answer: Mt. Everest.
Source: RBT
Why can’t you take a picture of a man with a wooden leg?
Answer: Because a wooden leg can’t take pictures, only a camera can.
Source: Riddles.com
You see a boat filled with people. It has not capsized, but when you look again you don’t see a single person on the boat. Why?
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Answer: Everyone on the boat is married.
Source: Riddles.tips
What goes all the way around the world, but stays in the corner?
- source
- flickr/Steve Jurvetson
Answer: A stamp.
Source: Riddles.com
What has four fingers and a thumb, but isn’t alive?
- source
- Shutterstock
Answer: A glove.
Source: GRiN
What gets bigger the more you take away?
- source
- iStock
Answer: A hole.
Source: RBT
The man who built it doesn’t use it, the man who bought it doesn’t need it, and the man who uses it doesn’t know it. What is it?
- source
- YouTube
Answer: A coffin.
Source: Riddles.tips
What can never be put into a saucepan?
- source
- iStock
Answer: Its lid.
Source: Riddlesdb.com
A woman shoots her husband, holds him underwater for five minutes then hangs him. Right after that, they enjoy a lovely dinner together. Explain.
- source
- Mikhail_Kayl/Shutterstock
Answer: She took a picture of him, developed it in her darkroom, and then had dinner with him.
Source: RBT
What runs but never walks, has a mouth but never talks, has a head but never weeps, has a bed but never sleeps?
- source
- Sergey Uryadnikov/Shutterstock
Answer: A river.
Source: Riddles.com
Many have heard me, but nobody has seen me. I will not speak until spoken to first. What am I?
- source
- SIphotography/ iStock
Answer: An echo.
Source: GRiN
What is greater than God, more evil than the devil, the poor have it, the rich need it, and if you eat it, you’ll die?
- source
- Shivani Gonzalez
Answer: Nothing.
Source: RBT
What can you hold in your left hand, but never in your right?
- source
- Rawpixel/Shutterstock
Answer: Your right hand.
Source: Riddles.fyi
