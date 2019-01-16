25 simple brainteasers that even smart people get wrong

caption The brainteasers are almost too simple. source Jean-Simon Asselin/Flickr

What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?

Answer: The letter M.

What always ends everything?

Answer: The letter G.

I have keys, but no locks. I have space, but no room. You can enter, but you can’t go outside. What am I?

Answer: A computer keyboard.

I have seas without water, coasts without sand, towns without people, and mountains without land. What am I?

Answer: A map.

A man shaves several times a day but still has a beard. Who is he?

Answer: A barber.

What coat is best put on wet?

Answer: A coat of paint.

A clerk in a butcher shop stands five feet ten inches tall and wears size 13 shoes. What does he weigh?

Answer: Meat.

How much dirt is in a hole that measures two feet by three feet by four feet?

Answer: None.

Which is correct to say: “The yolk of the egg is white” or “the yolk of the egg are white?”

Answer: Neither, egg yolks are yellow.

What disappears as soon as you say its name?

Answer: Silence.

This belongs to you, but everyone else uses it more.

Answer: Your name.

How many letters are in the alphabet?

Answer: There are 11 letters in “the alphabet.”

Before Mt. Everest was discovered, what was the highest mountain in the world?

Answer: Mt. Everest.

Why can’t you take a picture of a man with a wooden leg?

Answer: Because a wooden leg can’t take pictures, only a camera can.

You see a boat filled with people. It has not capsized, but when you look again you don’t see a single person on the boat. Why?

Answer: Everyone on the boat is married.

What goes all the way around the world, but stays in the corner?

Answer: A stamp.

What has four fingers and a thumb, but isn’t alive?

Answer: A glove.

What gets bigger the more you take away?

Answer: A hole.

The man who built it doesn’t use it, the man who bought it doesn’t need it, and the man who uses it doesn’t know it. What is it?

Answer: A coffin.

What can never be put into a saucepan?

Answer: Its lid.

A woman shoots her husband, holds him underwater for five minutes then hangs him. Right after that, they enjoy a lovely dinner together. Explain.

Answer: She took a picture of him, developed it in her darkroom, and then had dinner with him.

What runs but never walks, has a mouth but never talks, has a head but never weeps, has a bed but never sleeps?

Answer: A river.

Many have heard me, but nobody has seen me. I will not speak until spoken to first. What am I?

Answer: An echo.

What is greater than God, more evil than the devil, the poor have it, the rich need it, and if you eat it, you’ll die?

Answer: Nothing.

What can you hold in your left hand, but never in your right?

Answer: Your right hand.

