A bizarre plaque of US soccer legend Brandi Chastain is being mocked on social media

Unfortunately, her commemorative plaque looks absolutely nothing like here, and has been mocked relentlessy on social media.

However, there is a chance the plaque will get redone.

As a decorated member of the U.S. Women’s National Team in soccer, who scored one of the most iconic goals in the sport’s history to win the 1999 World Cup for the United States, Brandi Chastain is certainly deserving of her own commemorative plaque.

Unfortunately, when her plaque was unveiled during her induction into the San Francisco Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, the result was utterly horrifying.

caption Seriously, who is this supposed to be? source Photo courtesy of Mercury News

I don’t know who the sculptor thought they were making a plaque for, but it wasn’t Brandi Chastain. This is even worse than the Cristiano Ronaldo statue.

Naturally, Twitter was ruthless after this was unveiled.

If you've ever wondered what Bill Belichick smiling up from a sewer grate would look like, look no further than the Hall of Fame plaque of Brandi Chastain: https://t.co/qowKsEoHEq pic.twitter.com/ofUXNvDo5a — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) May 22, 2018

I don't know about Brandi Chastain, but they nailed Mickey Rooney. pic.twitter.com/wfSb7irMbx — Jason Davis, The ⚽???? Maker (@davisjsn) May 22, 2018

The Brandi Chastain plaque looks a hell of a lot more like Granny Goodness than Brandi Chastain. pic.twitter.com/jVl7e2i49m — FBI spy Sean Kent (@seankent) May 22, 2018

Brandi Chastain’s plaque looks like someone tried to imagine Babe Ruth doing the @chrissyteigen face. pic.twitter.com/KujRc44KQH — 10¢B (@TenCentBeers) May 22, 2018

For her part, Chastain, ever the pro, handled it gracefully, telling reporters in a video provided by Mercury News, “It’s not the most flattering, but it’s nice,” with a smile.

Fortunately, this story might still have a happy ending, according to Ann Kilion, a sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle: