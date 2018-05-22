A bizarre plaque of US soccer legend Brandi Chastain is being mocked on social media

By
Brandon Wiggins, Business Insider US
-

  • Brandi Chastain, who scored the winning penalty kick for the U.S. Women’s National Team at the 1999 World Cup, was inducted into the San Francisco Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.
  • Unfortunately, her commemorative plaque looks absolutely nothing like here, and has been mocked relentlessy on social media.
  • However, there is a chance the plaque will get redone.

As a decorated member of the U.S. Women’s National Team in soccer, who scored one of the most iconic goals in the sport’s history to win the 1999 World Cup for the United States, Brandi Chastain is certainly deserving of her own commemorative plaque.

Unfortunately, when her plaque was unveiled during her induction into the San Francisco Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, the result was utterly horrifying.

Seriously, who is this supposed to be?

caption
Seriously, who is this supposed to be?
source
Photo courtesy of Mercury News

I don’t know who the sculptor thought they were making a plaque for, but it wasn’t Brandi Chastain. This is even worse than the Cristiano Ronaldo statue.

Naturally, Twitter was ruthless after this was unveiled.

For her part, Chastain, ever the pro, handled it gracefully, telling reporters in a video provided by Mercury News, “It’s not the most flattering, but it’s nice,” with a smile.

Fortunately, this story might still have a happy ending, according to Ann Kilion, a sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle: