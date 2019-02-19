13 Brandless products worth buying, according to Brandless employee

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

We spoke with a Brandless employee to find out what Brandless products are totally worth purchasing.

The lion’s share of Brandless’ 350-plus products are just $3.

If you’re looking for some straightforward advice on the best things to buy from this online store, you’ve come to the right place.

What’s in a brand? As it turns out, a whole lot of markups. That, at least, was the idea that the team behind Brandless began pressure-testing when it launched its direct-to-consumer line of household staples back in 2017.

Now, two years later, Brandless has proved that it certainly isn’t clueless when it comes to giving online shoppers exactly what they want, and nothing that they don’t.

If you’re not familiar with the anti-brand brand, the idea is simple. Whereas most products on the market (whether online or in-stores) have flashy labels, catchy slogans, and a whole lot of branding to entice buyers to make a purchase, Brandless products have none of that. Instead, the company seeks to make high-quality offerings available to folks at low prices and without any marketing jargon.

Everything Brandless sells is named for exactly what it is – for example, if you’re looking for dish soap, you’ll find it on the Brandless website as dish soap. The only fine print on these products are their attributes, like being EPA Safer Choice certified, having a non-toxic formula, and being able to remove grease.

In the two years since Brandless launched, the online shop has added more than 350 products to its roster, and now, you can buy everything from pet supplies to office supplies to cooking and baking tools. But with so much to choose from, online shopping can get a bit overwhelming. So we have brought in the experts from Brandless to tell us what is worth buying from this no-nonsense online retailer.

Organic, Fair Trade-certified cold brew

Coffee fiend? You’ll want to stock up on a few bags of Brandless organic Fair Trade coffee beans farmed in Peru. One bag gets you six servings of cold brew coffee, which may not be enough for you. Luckily, it’s just $3 a bag, which means your caffeine habit won’t bankrupt you.

Organic maple syrup

Who says real maple syrup has to cost an arm and a leg? Certainly not Brandless, who sells its 100% pure, Grade-A maple syrup for just $3. It’s great on pancakes, over your ice cream, or in your coffee (yes, that’s a real thing).

A chef’s knife

Finding a good knife for your starter kitchen can be quite the challenge, but this chef’s knife is a great first purchase. Its stainless steel blade is sharp, and its non-slip grip makes for easy use. While I would never put it to the test against a German or Japanese knife, it’s still a solid everyday knife that you can own for just $3.

Silicone kitchen utensils

If you’re prone to hosting large dinners and always find yourself missing serving utensils, you’ll want the whole set of silicone kitchen goodies, which includes a slotted spoon, serving spoon, pasta fork, spatula, and slotted turner. Plus, the acacia wood combined with the taupe color of the silicone is so aesthetically pleasing that you won’t mind keeping these out for show, even if they’re not in use.

A hardcover-bound journal with FSC-certified paper

You could spend $20 on a notebook, or you could spend $3 with this hardcover journal. Its 80-pages are all responsibly sourced, and the cover is sturdy enough to withstand a few tosses into and out of your backpack.

Stainless steel tweezers

For on-the-go grooming, Brandless highly recommends its tweezers, which are made of stainless steel and come with a protective pouch. The sharp edges allow for precise tweezing, and at just $3, you may want to buy more than one.

A candy bundle

If you have a sweet tooth, it’s hard to resist the gummies and other candies that come from the Brandless Candy Bundle. All four gummy variations are just $12.

A porcelain ramen bowl

I’m a huge fan of this oversized bowl. It’s not only perfect for ramen, but for any other easy, comforting supper that you know you’ll want heaping servings of. My boyfriend and I often fight over who gets to use this bowl, though at $3, it’s unclear why we haven’t just bought another.

Non-toxic surface cleaning wipes

Brandless has a huge lineup of cleaning supplies for the kitchen, bathroom, and even your pets, but the one that Brandless itself can’t live without is a set of the non-toxic cleaning wipes. You’ll get 35 for $3, and the non-toxic formula and pleasant lemon verbena scent means that you can use these wipes on just about anything. It’s great at removing bacteria, dirt, and grime, and leaves surfaces looking and smelling fresh.

Organic virgin coconut oil

Brandless sells this organic virgin coconut oil at just $3 for 10 ounces, and you can use it in a wide range of applications. The company recommends it as a creamer, moisturizer, or shoeshiner. Personally, I love baking with it.

Night cream

Harsh winter months mean harsher heaters and arid conditions, which means alarmingly dry skin. For a quick fix, Brandless’ night cream contains moisturizing shea butter without any parabens or phthalates. I’ve made my way through many a moisturizer, and Brandless’ version stands up to them all.

Citrus bergamot hand cream

Like the night cream, Brandless’ hand cream does an excellent job reviving your skin, especially your cracked knuckles and palms. I also love the citrus bergamot scent.

Organic peppered grass-fed beef jerky

For a never-fail snack, Brandless’ beef jerky is a great way to go. Again, just $3 gets you organic, 100% grass-fed beef that has been hickory smoked and is absolutely delicious.