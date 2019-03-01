Companies are weighing in on hot-button political issues more than ever before — here are the brands that Americans see as the most Republican or Democratic

- From Nike to Gillette, big brands are weighing in on hot-button social and political issues more than ever before.
- A new survey found Americans are now associating lots of brands with political parties – and many even expect corporations to take a stand on big political issues.
Between Nike signing an endorsement deal with Colin Kaepernick and Yeti Coolers and Delta Airlines suspending their partnerships with the National Rifle Association, huge brands are weighing in on hot-button social and political issues more than ever before.
The Global Strategy Group’s sixth annual Business and Politics Survey found that Americans are now associating lots of brands with political parties – and many even expect corporations to take a stand on big political issues.
While consumers have boycotted brands over their actions or their inaction on key political issues, the GSG report ultimately concluded companies face a greater reward than a penalty for staking out positions on prominent social and political subjects, such as race and gender equality.
79% of Americans surveyed for the report said companies should take action on important issues, and 87% agreed that brands have the economic and social capital to drive change.
Consumers also associate brands with either the Democratic or the Republican Party based on their public stances.
Here are the brands which Americans surveyed think lean Democratic or Republican.
Nike: a net 30% of Americans say the brand leans Democratic.
Facebook: a net 27% of Americans say the social media company leans Democratic.
The NBA: a net 24% of Americans say the basketball association leans Democratic.
Starbucks: a net 23% of Americans say the coffee retailer leans Democratic.
Google: a net 22% of Americans say the tech giant leans Democratic.
J.P. Morgan Chase: a net 19% of Americans say the bank leans Republican.
Apple: a net 17% of Americans say the company leans Democratic.
Nordstrom: a net 15% of Americans say the department store leans Republican.
Target: a net 15% of Americans say the company leans Democratic.
Amazon: 14% of Americans say the online retailer leans Democratic.
Wells Fargo: a net 13% of Americans say the bank leans Republican.
Uber: a net 12% of Americans say the ride-share company leans Democratic.
Etsy: a net 11% of Americans say the online store leans Democratic.
Microsoft: a net 11% of Americans say the software company leans Democratic.
The NFL: a net 11% of Americans say the league leans Democratic.
Lyft: a net 11% of Americans say the company leans Democratic.
Airbnb: a net 11% of Americans say the rental service leans Democratic.
Citibank: a net 10% of Americans say the bank leans Republican.
A net 8% of Americans think Walmart leans Republican.
