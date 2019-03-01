Companies are weighing in on hot-button political issues more than ever before — here are the brands that Americans see as the most Republican or Democratic

From Nike to Gillette, big brands are weighing in on hot-button social and political issues more than ever before.

A new survey found Americans are now associating lots of brands with political parties – and many even expect corporations to take a stand on big political issues.

Here are the brands which Americans surveyed think lean Democratic or Republican.

Between Nike signing an endorsement deal with Colin Kaepernick and Yeti Coolers and Delta Airlines suspending their partnerships with the National Rifle Association, huge brands are weighing in on hot-button social and political issues more than ever before.

The Global Strategy Group’s sixth annual Business and Politics Survey found that Americans are now associating lots of brands with political parties – and many even expect corporations to take a stand on big political issues.

Read more: People are trashing their razors to protest Gillette’s controversial ad about toxic masculinity

While consumers have boycotted brands over their actions or their inaction on key political issues, the GSG report ultimately concluded companies face a greater reward than a penalty for staking out positions on prominent social and political subjects, such as race and gender equality.

79% of Americans surveyed for the report said companies should take action on important issues, and 87% agreed that brands have the economic and social capital to drive change.

Consumers also associate brands with either the Democratic or the Republican Party based on their public stances.

Here are the brands which Americans surveyed think lean Democratic or Republican.

Nike: a net 30% of Americans say the brand leans Democratic.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Source: Global Strategy Group

Facebook: a net 27% of Americans say the social media company leans Democratic.

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on May 1, 2018 in San Jose, California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: Global Strategy Group

The NBA: a net 24% of Americans say the basketball association leans Democratic.

Source: Global Strategy Group

Starbucks: a net 23% of Americans say the coffee retailer leans Democratic.

source Starbucks

Source: Global Strategy Group

Google: a net 22% of Americans say the tech giant leans Democratic.

Source: Global Strategy Group

J.P. Morgan Chase: a net 19% of Americans say the bank leans Republican.

caption Traders work in the JP Morgan company stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York July 15, 2010. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Source: Global Strategy Group

Apple: a net 17% of Americans say the company leans Democratic.

source LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

Source: Global Strategy Group

Nordstrom: a net 15% of Americans say the department store leans Republican.

Source: Global Strategy Group

Target: a net 15% of Americans say the company leans Democratic.

source Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Source: Global Strategy Group

Amazon: 14% of Americans say the online retailer leans Democratic.

Source: Global Strategy Group

Wells Fargo: a net 13% of Americans say the bank leans Republican.

caption A banking customer uses an ATM machine at a Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco, California. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Source: Global Strategy Group

Uber: a net 12% of Americans say the ride-share company leans Democratic.

source Christoph Dernbach/Getty

Source: Global Strategy Group

Etsy: a net 11% of Americans say the online store leans Democratic.

source Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock

Source: Global Strategy Group

Microsoft: a net 11% of Americans say the software company leans Democratic.

Source: Global Strategy Group

The NFL: a net 11% of Americans say the league leans Democratic.

Source: Global Strategy Group

Lyft: a net 11% of Americans say the company leans Democratic.

caption Lyft Co-founder John Zimmer attends the Lyft driver rally. source John Sciulli/Getty Images for Lyft

Source: Global Strategy Group

Airbnb: a net 11% of Americans say the rental service leans Democratic.

source Gabrielle Lurie/Reuters

Source: Global Strategy Group

Citibank: a net 10% of Americans say the bank leans Republican.

source Sergio Moraes/Reuters

Source: Global Strategy Group

A net 8% of Americans think Walmart leans Republican.

Source: Global Strategy Group