A running list of brands giving back during the coronavirus pandemic

The impact of the novel coronavirus has fundamentally changed the way we live our lives.

In response, many are looking for ways to give back to those most affected by COVID-19, including patients, healthcare workers, and people who have lost their sources of income.

Some brands are donating products, services, and money to organizations that support people who are affected and in need.

If you’re planning on shopping online anyway and you’re interested in contributing to the relief response, this list is a good place to start. We’ll continue adding to it as we learn of more brands giving back.

As the novel coronavirus spreads, we've all been tasked with adjusting to a new normal.

The fear around this public health emergency can certainly be overwhelming and scary. But, it has also shown us inspiring acts of kindness from people around the world doing their best to help those affected by the disease. Whether it’s medical workers on the frontlines who need the right protective gear, hospitals that need more supplies to treat sick patients, or students who need lunch now that they can’t eat at school, plenty of people are in need of help. So, if you’re doing your regular online shopping, consider any of these brands that are donating to organizations serving those who are most impacted.

Food brands:

Clothing and accessory brands:

Beauty and personal care brands:

Home brands:

Made In Cookware: 15% of all sales from the Southern Smoke Collection will go to benefit Southern Smoke, a 501c3 foundation that supports those in the food and beverage industry, many of whom are now unable to work

Otherland: Donating 10% of the proceeds to Food Bank for NYC with code “SUNSHINE” at checkout

Sardel: Donating 5% of all revenue in March to the Red Cross

Great Jones: Text POTLINE to 1-814-BISCUIT for free cooking advice

Pets and parenting brands:

Smalls: Giving 30-days of human-grade nutrition, care, and play products to cat foster families. Just DM Smalls on Instagram or email community@smallsforsmalls.com for more information.

Other brands:

