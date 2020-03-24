A running list of brands giving back during the coronavirus pandemic

- source
- The impact of the novel coronavirus has fundamentally changed the way we live our lives.
- In response, many are looking for ways to give back to those most affected by COVID-19, including patients, healthcare workers, and people who have lost their sources of income.
- Some brands are donating products, services, and money to organizations that support people who are affected and in need.
- If you’re planning on shopping online anyway and you’re interested in contributing to the relief response, this list is a good place to start. We’ll continue adding to it as we learn of more brands giving back.
As the novel coronavirus spreads, we’ve all been tasked with adjusting to a new normal. Living rooms have turned into classrooms and conference rooms, Zoom and Google Hangouts have become the preferred locations for pretty much all social gatherings, and activities that were once commonplace, like daily grocery store outings, are becoming far less frequent. Everything from the way we work to the way we work out is changing during the pandemic.
The fear around this public health emergency can certainly be overwhelming and scary. But, it has also shown us inspiring acts of kindness from people around the world doing their best to help those affected by the disease. Whether it’s medical workers on the frontlines who need the right protective gear, hospitals that need more supplies to treat sick patients, or students who need lunch now that they can’t eat at school, plenty of people are in need of help. So, if you’re doing your regular online shopping, consider any of these brands that are donating to organizations serving those who are most impacted.
We’ve rounded up a list of brands giving products and donations to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Food brands:
- DoorDash: Delivering an estimated one million pounds of groceries and prepared meals to households in need in partnership with United Way Worldwide
- FoodKick: Add a donation to your order to buy pantry meals or produce for individuals and families through NY Common Pantry
- FreshDirect: Add a donation to your order to buy pantry meals or produce for individuals and families through NY Common Pantry
- Freshly: In partnership with Nestlé, Freshly is donating $500,000 to Meals on Wheels America and is still accepting donations
- Purple Carrot: Donating a percentage of all sales to Feeding America
Clothing and accessory brands:
- Allbirds: Donating free Tuke Matcha Wool Runners to US healthcare workers (while supplies last). Email together@allbirds.com for more info
- Everlane: When you shop the 100% Human Collection, 100% of the profits will be donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund
- Modern Citizen: $10 from every order of $150 or more will be donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Modern Citizen will match every $10 donation for a total contribution of $20
- Paige: Donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels with code “FRIENDS2020”
- Frame: Donating 20% of all profits to Baby2Baby
- Kendra Scott: 50% of all proceeds from the “Shop for Good” bracelet collection will support Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The brand also donated 500,000 meals to get the campaign off the ground
- Luna Skye by Samantha Conn: All March, Luna Skye is donating $100 from every order to One Fair Wage, an organization that offers financial assistance to those whose jobs have been impacted by the pandemic
- Summersalt: Text JOYCAST to 24321 to connect with a member of the Summersalt Customer Happiness Team who will send you something to brighten your day
- Keen: Pledged to donate 100,000 shoes to anyone who has been directly affected by COVID-19
Beauty and personal care brands:
- The Honest Company: Committed to donating 3 million diapers, 30,000 packs of wipes, and 20,000 personal care products to Baby2Baby this year
- Grande Cosmetics: Donating 15% of all profits to Feeding America
- Farmacy Beauty: Donating 100,000 meals to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund over the next 30 days. Additionally, Farmacy will match any donation made to the Farmacy COVID-19 Response Fund.
- Kiehl’s: Donating 500,000 meals to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund
- Apostrophe: Using facilities to make hand sanitizer and donating 100% of each hand sanitizer sale to the WHO COVID-19 Response Fund
- Pacific Shaving Co.: Through the end of the month, Pacific Shaving Co. is donating 100% of profits from online sales to the CDC Foundation
Home brands:
- Made In Cookware: 15% of all sales from the Southern Smoke Collection will go to benefit Southern Smoke, a 501c3 foundation that supports those in the food and beverage industry, many of whom are now unable to work
- Otherland: Donating 10% of the proceeds to Food Bank for NYC with code “SUNSHINE” at checkout
- Sardel: Donating 5% of all revenue in March to the Red Cross
- Great Jones: Text POTLINE to 1-814-BISCUIT for free cooking advice
Pets and parenting brands:
- Smalls: Giving 30-days of human-grade nutrition, care, and play products to cat foster families. Just DM Smalls on Instagram or email community@smallsforsmalls.com for more information.
Other brands:
- Casetify: 100% of proceeds from the new Casetify UV Sanitizer are donated to the GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund
- PopSockets: Designed two new PopSockets to support Feeding America and Doctors Without Borders. 100% of the proceeds go to the respective charities
- Corkcicle: Help support your local small businesses by choosing “Support My Local Store” at checkout. Corkcicle will credit that store as if your purchase was made directly in their shop