11 brands that shoppers are obsessed with, from body wash to paper towels

- What brands are you obsessed with?
- Signs.com recently conducted a survey to find out consumers’ preferred brands.
- Walmart‘s generic brands dominated the rankings.
Signs.com recently conducted a survey of 514 shoppers to find out the preferred brands in a number of different product categories.
As it turns out, Walmart’s generic brands dominated, taking the top spots in the categories of bottled water, cold medicine, ibuprofen, and milk.
Take a look at how your favorite brands stack up compared to the competition:
Body wash: Dove
Second choice: Suave
Third choice: Walmart’s Equate brand
Bottled water: Walmart’s Great Value
Second choice: Costco’s Kirkland
Third choice: Aquafina
Coffee: Starbucks
Second choice: Folgers
Third choice: Maxwell House
Cold medicine: Walmart’s Equate
Second choice: CVS Health
Third choice: Well at Walgreens
Dish soap: Dawn
Second choice: Ajax
Third choice: Palmolive
Ibuprofen: Walmart’s Equate
Second choice: Advil
Third choice: CVS Health
Ice cream: Breyers
Second choice: Ben & Jerry’s
Third choice: Walmart’s Great Value brand
Milk: Walmart’s Great Value
Second choice: DairyPure
Third choice: Organic Valley
Paper towels: Bounty
Second choice: Suave
Third choice: Walmart’s Equate brand
Peanut butter: Jif
Second choice: Walmart’s Great Value brand
Third choice: Skippy
Cheese: Kraft
Second choice: Walmart’s Great Value brand
Third choice: Sargento