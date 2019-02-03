11 brands that shoppers are obsessed with, from body wash to paper towels

By
Áine Cain, Business Insider US
-
Starbucks took the top spot in the coffee category.

caption
Starbucks took the top spot in the coffee category.
source
Mohammad Khursheed/Reuters

  • What brands are you obsessed with?
  • Signs.com recently conducted a survey to find out consumers’ preferred brands.
  • Walmart‘s generic brands dominated the rankings.
Everyone’s got their go-to brands.

Signs.com recently conducted a survey of 514 shoppers to find out the preferred brands in a number of different product categories.

Read more: The top 25 grocery chains with the most loyal shoppers in America

As it turns out, Walmart’s generic brands dominated, taking the top spots in the categories of bottled water, cold medicine, ibuprofen, and milk.

Take a look at how your favorite brands stack up compared to the competition:

Body wash: Dove

source
Mike Mozart/Flickr

Second choice: Suave

Third choice: Walmart’s Equate brand

Bottled water: Walmart’s Great Value

source
Yelp

Second choice: Costco’s Kirkland

Third choice: Aquafina

Coffee: Starbucks

source
Starbucks

Second choice: Folgers

Third choice: Maxwell House

Cold medicine: Walmart’s Equate

source
Yelp

Second choice: CVS Health

Third choice: Well at Walgreens

Dish soap: Dawn

source
Daniel Zuchnik / Contributor / Getty Images

Second choice: Ajax

Third choice: Palmolive

Ibuprofen: Walmart’s Equate

source
Yelp

Second choice: Advil

Third choice: CVS Health

Ice cream: Breyers

source
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Breyers

Second choice: Ben & Jerry’s

Third choice: Walmart’s Great Value brand

Milk: Walmart’s Great Value

source
Yelp

Second choice: DairyPure

Third choice: Organic Valley

Paper towels: Bounty

source
Flickr / Mike Mozart

Second choice: Suave

Third choice: Walmart’s Equate brand

Peanut butter: Jif

source
Leah Rocketto / INSIDER

Second choice: Walmart’s Great Value brand

Third choice: Skippy

Cheese: Kraft

source
HeinzTeh/Shutterstock

Second choice: Walmart’s Great Value brand

Third choice: Sargento