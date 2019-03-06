Sears, Trump Org, and the US Government: Here are the 10 big brands with the worst reputations in America

caption Facebook and the US Government made the list of the brands with the worst reputations. source Getty/Business Insider

Facebook, Sears, and the US Government are among the brands with the worst reputations in America.

Axios and Harris Poll surveyed Americans to see which major brands had the best and worst reputations in the US.

Here are the 10 brands with the worst reputations.

Being well-known isn’t the same as being loved.

On Wednesday, Axios and Harris Poll released a new ranking of the reputations of the biggest brands in the US.

In the poll, one group of people identified the brands that they believed to have the best and worst reputations in the US. A second group ranked these brands – deemed the “most visible” – based on their reputations.

Some brands made the list simply because of their horrible reputations. The US Government and Phillip Morris both made the list, after being passed over in 2018 – and took the bottom two spots on the ranking.

Here are the 10 brands with the worst corporate reputations in America in 2019:

10. Comcast

source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Score: 61.4

The telecommunications company fell 13 spots from when the Harris Poll conducted the survey six months earlier.

9. Bank of America

Score: 60.9

8. Goldman Sachs

source Reuters/ Lucas Jackson

Score: 60.0

7. Facebook

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., on April 11, 2018. source REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Score: 58.1

Facebook dropped a whopping 43 spots, after a rough 2018.

6. Dish

Score: 56.9

5. Wells Fargo

source Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Score: 52.7

4. Sears

Score: 52.3

Sears had a disastrous 2018, narrowly avoiding liquidation.

3. Trump Org.

source REUTERS/Andy Clark

Score: 50.1

The Trump family-run organization dropped two more spots over the last six months.

2. Phillip Morris

Score: 49.4

1. US Government

caption US President Donald J. Trump address Joint Session of Congress source POOL New/Reuters

Score: 48.6

