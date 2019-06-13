Brazil loses on devastating own goal after controversial offside review

source REUTERS

Brazil’s Monica recorded an own goal on Thursday during the team’s matchup with Australia, making the score 3-2 Matildas.

The assistant referee put the offside flag up, indicating that Australia’s Sam Kerr was ahead of the defenders, but upon review, the goal counted.

The ruling was controversial due to whether Kerr impacted the play or not.

Australia defeated Brazil 3-2.

As the Matildas made their way down the pitch, the ball was kicked in the air and sailed towards the penalty box, where Brazil’s Monica connected with it on a defensive header that sent the ball into the net.

The assistant referee raised the flag to indicate Australia’s Sam Kerr was offside. The play was then reviewed to deem whether the goal would stand.

After review, the video assistant referee (VAR) determined that Kerr was not impacting the play, despite being in an offside position, and counted the goal

However, some are finding the ruling controversial because Monica would not have been traveling in that direction had Kerr not been already behind her.

VAR decides: OWN GOAL! Australia take the lead after a lengthy video review determines Sam Kerr was not impacting this play despite being in an offside position. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/aYREUYqdgE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2019

According to FIFA’s 2018-19 Laws of the Game: “A player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by: interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate or; interfering with an opponent by: preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision or; challenging an opponent for the ball or; clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent or making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball.”

Brazil and Australia now have three points each.