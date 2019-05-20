11 people reportedly killed in shooting at a bar in Brazil

caption Police officers and demonstrators collide during a protest in Rio de Janeiro. source Ian Cheibub/picture alliance via Getty Images

11 people have died and one other is injured in Brazil’s northern Pará state after gunmen opened fire on a bar, local media reports.

State officials referred to the attack as a “massacre” without providing further details.

The attack reportedly occurred on Sunday in Belém at around 4 p.m. local time. The motive remains unclear.

A group of gunmen opened fire at a bar in Brazil’s northern Pará state, killing 11 people and injuring one other, local media reported.

State officials confirmed that there had been a “massacre” in the region without providing further details, Associated Press reported. The motive of the crime remains unclear.

Brazilian news site G1 said the attack occurred on Sunday in the Guamá neighborhood of Belém at around 4 p.m. local time. According to the report, a group of seven gunmen arrived at the bar and began shooting, killing 11 people and injuring one.

In March, authorities sent 200 federal agents to reinforce Belém and other neighborhoods in the state which were subject to high crime rates. The officers were expected to stay for a period of 90 days or longer.

This is a developing story.