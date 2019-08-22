Brazil’s president is blaming farmers clearing land for the fires raging through the Amazon. Here’s how big Brazil’s farming industry really is.

caption A tract of Amazon jungle burning as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil. source REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A record number of wildfires are raging through the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has blamed farmers starting fires to clear space for livestock and crops, a process known as “slash and burn.”

The nation’s agricultural industry is booming with record exports of beef and soybeans.

The trade war has boosted demand as China has turned to Brazil for soybeans rather than the US.

View Markets Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A record number of wildfires are raging through the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, with 72,843 fires detected by Brazil’s space research center INPE this year.

The South American country’s agricultural industry may be partly to blame. Farmers have burned parts of the forest through a process called “slash and burn,” in which they cut down trees and set them alight to clear room to grow crops and raise livestock.

Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has been pushing to increase farming and mining in Brazil, as the two sectors have been huge sources of revenue. For example, his administration has loosened protections on natural land reserves.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied the negative impact of these measures. “With all the devastation you accuse us of doing and having done in the past, the Amazon would be extinguished already,” he previously said.

“I used to be called Captain Chainsaw,” Bolsonaro said recently. “Now I am Nero, setting the Amazon aflame.” He added that it was the season of the “queimada” or burn, referring to the time of year when farmers clear land.

Here are some key facts about farming in Brazil: