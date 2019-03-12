20 photos show the aftermath of devastating flooding in Brazil that killed at least 13 people

caption Men walk through a flooded street after heavy rains in the Vila Prudente neighborhood of São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Flooding in the São Paulo state of Brazil has killed at least 13 people since the weekend, local media reported.

The dead include a 1-year-old baby who was buried by a landslide.

The situation isn’t over yet, with more rain expected throughout the week.

Widespread flooding in and around Brazil’s largest city of São Paulo has killed at least 13 people since the weekend, and the situation isn’t over yet – with more rain forecast this week.

A handful of the victims drowned while the rest – including a 1-year-old baby -died in mudslides, according to government officials.

While some parts will still flooded early this week, in other towns and cities the water had retreated and citizens began the clean-up process, dragging destroyed furniture and other belongings out onto muddy streets.

The São Paulo state of Brazil was hit with torrential rains over the weekend, which resulted in the deaths of 13 people.

caption Men walk through a flooded street after heavy rains in the Vila Prudente neighborhood in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Source: Folha de S. Paulo

Nearly four inches of rain fell between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

caption Flood waters are seen on Presidente Wilson Avenue, east of São Paulo, on Monday. source Fabio Vieira/FotoRua/NurPhoto via Getty

Source: Reuters

That’s 70% of what was expected to hit the area for the entirety of March, according to authorities.

caption A man walks through a flooded street in the Vila Prudente neighborhood in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Source: Reuters

The floodwaters turned rivers into roads and, once the waters receded, left cars on top of buildings and in trees.

caption A car is seen pushed up onto a median after being moved by flood waters in the Villa Prudente neighborhood in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Source: Reuters

According to the fire department, at least 155 trees were toppled in the storm and several roads were blocked.

caption A flooded street is seen east of São Paulo, Brazil on Monday morning. source Fabio Vieira/FotoRua/NurPhoto via Getty

Source: The Weather Channel

Train lines were also partially shut down, as was a Mercedes Benz factory.

caption A flooded street east of São Paulo, Brazil is seen on Monday. source Fabio Vieira/FotoRua/NurPhoto via Getty

Source: Reuters

The Military Police mobilized more than 10,000 officers to help deal with the emergency.

caption A woman takes pictures of a flooded street near São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Fabio Vieira/FotoRua/NurPhoto via Getty

Source: São Paulo government website

The flooding left many trapped in their homes and emergency crews had to use boats and helicopters to stage rescues.

caption A person walks through thigh-high flood waters near São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Fabio Vieira/FotoRua/NurPhoto via Getty

Source: The “Today” show

Two of the victims in the flooding died in the city of São Paulo, including a 9-year-old boy who was buried in landslides.

caption On Monday, the flooding had receded in some parts of São Paulo, where residents started dragging furniture out onto the streets to dry and clean. source Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty

Source: Folha de S. Paulo

The others died in towns to the south of the city, either in landslides or by drowning.

caption More damaged furniture is seen on the streets in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty

Source: Folha de S. Paulo

Four people died when a house collapsed due to a landslide in the city of Ribeirão Pires.

Sources: Folha de S. Paulo, The Weather Channel

In the upscale city of São Caetano do Sul, three people died of drowning.

caption Garbage is strewn across a street in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty

Source: Folha de S. Paulo

Perhaps the most tragic death happened in the city of Embu das Artes, where a 1-year-old baby died after his house was buried in a landslide.

caption An abandoned vehicle filled with mud is seen after extreme flooding in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty

Source: Folha de S. Paulo

São Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas was in Europe when the flooding happened, but returned to the city on Tuesday.

caption A woman cleans her flood damaged home in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty

Source: Folha de S. Paulo

He said he planned to declare a state of emergency in the areas hit hard by the flooding, which would free up recovery funds.

caption People walk past damaged belongings on a street in São Caetano do Sul, Brazil on Tuesday. source Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Source: Folha de S. Paulo

The City Council estimates that 1,300 people were impacted by the flooding.

Source: Folha de S. Paulo

When asked about the criticisms for being out of town during the flood, Covas said he could not possibly have predicted the severity of the storm.

caption A woman walks into a house on a flooded street in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty

Source: Folha de S. Paulo

“A city the size and proportions of São Paulo will always have something going on,” Covas reportedly said.

caption Damage is seen inside a paper factory after flooding in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty

Source: Folha de S. Paulo

The forecast for the rest of the week in São Paulo shows more rain and thunderstorms.

caption A flood damaged street is seen in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday. source Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty

Source: The Weather Channel