A Brazilian footballer has been slapped with a one match ban after he kicked a ball at fans who had left him in tears by allegedly racially abusing him

FIFPro, the world players’ union, has accused the UFA of “playing into the hands” of racists and promoting the “disgraceful behaviour.”

A Brazilian footballer has been given a one match ban by the Ukrainian FA (UAF) for reacting to reported racial abuse directed at him during a match on Sunday.

Taison, who plays for Shakhtar Donestk, raised his middle finger and kicked the ball at Dynamo Kiev fans in the 77th minute during a match on November 10, before the referee halted the game and took the players off.

The 31-year-old and his teammate Dentinho, who also was targeted, left the field in tears, however upon returning five minutes later, he was shown a red card.

Até quando? ???? Muita força a @dentinho e Taison, que lamentavelmente foram vítimas do asqueroso racismo no jogo entre Shakhtar Donetsk e Dínamo de Kiev, na Ucrânia, hoje.#SayNoToRacism #NoToRacism #RacismoNuncaMais pic.twitter.com/Zl0lAXJbe3 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) November 10, 2019

The UAF confirmed it had upheld Taison’s suspension on Thursday, according to the BBC.

Kiev fans, who were warned twice during the game for racist behaviour, will not be allowed to attend their club’s next match, while the club itself was fined $21,000, says the BBC.

Shakhtar midfielder Marcos Antonio said after the incident: “It’s terrible when such things happen in football. The game needs real fans instead of the people who come to the stadium and behave like that, not respecting the athletes.

“We need to work on this because such episodes upset us all.”

You are the best! We are with you, guys! #NoToRacism pic.twitter.com/hsVlF223ux — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) November 10, 2019

FIFPro, the world football players’ union, released a statement on Thursday condemning both the Kiev fans and the UFA.

“We are very disappointed by the decision of the Ukrainian FA to hand Taison a one-match ban,” it said, according to Sky Sports.

“Sanctioning a victim of racial abuse is beyond comprehension and it plays into the hands of those who promote this kind of disgraceful behavior.”

The UFA did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

