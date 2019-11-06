BreadTalk is charging 10 cents for every plastic bag – and it’s testing out new bags that fit 3 breads at once

- The Straits Times
In a bid to save the environment, bakery chain BreadTalk is charging 10 cents for plastic bags, and will start using bigger bags that can hold three bread buns at once.
It is testing this arrangement at its stores in City Square Mall, Funan Mall, Jewel Changi Airport, Marina Bay Sands and Westgate to assess customer response, the company said on Tuesday (Nov 5).
BreadTalk said customers buy an average of two or three buns per transaction, and hopes the bigger bag can halve stores’ use of small plastic bags.
The new bag is made of oxo-biodegradable plastic, and will degrade when exposed to sunlight, heat, and micro-organisms.
From Nov 5 to Feb 14, the company will also charge customers 10 cents for every plastic carrier bag, which will be donated to the Community Chest.
