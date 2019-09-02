BreadTalk to buy Food Junction for S$80 million in cash: Here’s what we know

BreadTalk said the acquisition will give it additional revenue streams and help streamline costs by sharing resources between Food Junction’s outlets and and its own Food Republic outlets. BreadTalk/Shin Min Daily News

Singapore’s famous BreadTalk Group may have started with making floss buns in year 2000, but its culinary empire – comprising Toast Box, Bread Society, The Icing Room and Food Republic – could soon come full circle.

The brand is now mulling a S$80 million purchase of food court operator Food Junction – a brand co-founded by BreadTalk CEO George Quek in 1993, according to a Straits Times report.

Quek left Food Junction in 2000 to start BreadTalk.

The brand announced on Monday (Sept 2) that it is looking to buy Food Junction’s Singapore and Malaysia businesses, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Based on unaudited financial statements, Food Junction’s net asset value is estimated to be about S$12.3 million, BreadTalk said in its statement.

It added that it had negotiated the sale figure with Food Junction after considering the strategic value of its food courts, its financial performance, and potential future earnings.

The acquisition will give BreadTalk additional revenue streams and help streamline costs by sharing resources between Food Junction outlets and and its own Food Republic outlets.

Food Junction currently runs 12 food courts in Singapore – including Jewel Changi Airport’s Five Spice Food Court – and three in Malaysia.

BreadTalk’s Food Republic runs 14 food courts in Singapore and two in Malaysia.

In a presentation deck to investors, BreadTalk said it was looking to buy all of Food Junction Management (FJM)’s 1.489 million shares, which it would pay for in cash.

About 40 per cent of the sum would come from its current resources, including cash on hand, while about 60 per cent would be paid though loans.

If the acquisition goes through, FJM will become a subsidiary of Topwin Investment Holding, which is owned by BreadTalk Group.

BreadTalk Group CEO Quek and deputy chairman Katherine Lee – who hold 52.54 per cent of the company’s shares – would vote to approve the acquisition, the company said.

Food Junction’s shareholders have already agreed to the acquisition.

According to The Business Times, despite earning more in the second-quarter, BreadTalk’s profits dropped by nearly 58 per cent due to expansion-related costs.

Read also: