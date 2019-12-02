Breakdance is now a SEA Games sport – and Malaysia’s Lego Sam is the first-ever winner, Singapore wins bronze

Lego Sam Lee Jek (centre) took home the gold at the first-ever breaking event in SEA Games history. Vietnam’s Le Huu Phuoc (extreme left) took the silver while Singapore’s Jeremy Sim won bronze. Facebook/Music & Drama Company

Malaysian breakdancer Lego Sam Lee Jek has emerged from this year’s SEA Games the first-ever gold medalist in breaking.

The dance type was added to the competition as a dancesport after its debut in the 2018 World Youth Games in Buenos Aires. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has also included it in its Paris 2024 sports programme.

The 24-year-old Malaysian was named winner after scoring 12 points in his routines at the Royce Hotel and Casino in Pampanga, Philippines on Sunday (Dec 1).

Vietnam’s Le Huu Phuoc took the silver with nine points, while Singapore’s Jeremy Sim scored four points and was awarded bronze.

In a Facebook post, Sam said he had been preparing for a long time to prove himself on stage and do his nation proud.

“Now I finally did it, I hope Malaysia government can notice this and support the bboys in Malaysia to have a better culture,” he wrote.

He also posted a photo taken with Le and Sim to celebrate their wins.

Sam (extreme right) with Le Huu Phuoc (extreme left) and Jeremy Sim. Instagram/@legosam

According to Bernama, Sam dedicated his achievement to his mother, and thanked her for supporting his passion since he was just seven years old.

“I also hope this victory would help me get sponsorships from the private sector for future international dancing tournaments in the future,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

In Singapore, Sim, who is a Full-time National Serviceman was congratulated by the army’s Music and Drama Company for coming in third.

As of 12am on Monday, Philippines and Vietnam were leading the gold medal tally with 22 and 10 wins each. Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore had five, four and three golds respectively.

Read also: