Aaron Paul got that ‘Breaking Bad’ hazmat suit for his child… 5 years before she was born

- Aaron Paul appeared on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday and recalled the time he brought his daughter, Story, on stage at San Diego Comic Con in 2018 dressed in a hazmat suit inspired by “Breaking Bad.”
- The “El Camino” star said that he saw the outfit on a baby doll at SDCC five years beforehand and kept it.
- “I went, ‘I’m going to keep this and put it on my baby one day,'” he said.
- Paul and wife Lauren Paul welcomed baby Story in February 2018.
“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul got his daughter a hazmat suit inspired by the show five years before she was even born.
The actor, who recently reprised his role as Jesse Pinkman in a Netflix film sequel called “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story,” appeared on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday and spoke about the time he surprised fans by bringing his 5-month-old baby on stage at San Diego Comic Con in July 2018.
“I actually got that outfit the last time I was at Comic Con five years previous to this,” Paul said.
Paul, who’s been married to Lauren Paul (née Parsekian) since 2013, welcomed his first child named Story Annabelle Paul in February 2018.
Fans of “Breaking Bad” will recognize the bright yellow suits as the attire that Jesse and Walter White wore when they cooked meth at a superlab owned by Gustavo Fring. During his prior trip to the convention to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary, Paul said that he got the costume from a baby doll that looked like Holly White, a character from the AMC series.
“I went, ‘I’m going to keep this and put it on my baby one day,'” Paul said on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”
After cohost Ryan Seacrest jokingly suggested that putting a baby in a hazmat might be “sending the wrong message,” the actor said: “Look, don’t do meth.”
Watch Paul talk about the hazmat suit in the video below.
