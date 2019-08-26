THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Breaking Bad’ 11 years later

caption Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston starred on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

AMC’s hit drama “Breaking Bad” aired on the network from 2008 to 2013.

The show starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively.

The actors from “Breaking Bad” have gone on to win Tony Awards, star on other series, and appear on the spin-off series called “Better Call Saul.”

It was also recently revealed that Paul will reprise his role as Jesse for a film sequel called “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

“Breaking Bad” aired on AMC from January 2008 to 2013 and was a hit TV show, earning Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards during its five-season run.

The critically-acclaimed crime drama starred Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turned to crystal meth-making to financially support his family after being diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. He forged a partnership with a former student named Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul), a drug dealer and user.

Here’s what the cast of “Breaking Bad” has been up to since the show premiered 11 years ago.

Bryan Cranston’s portrayal of family man Walter White, who became a drug lord known as Heisenberg, was praised by fans and critics.

caption Bryan Cranston as Walter White on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

On the first episode of the series, Walter was told that he had two years to live, which prompted him to turn to drug dealing after realizing that it was a lucrative (though dangerous) business.

Lines like “I am the one who knocks” and “tread lightly” are just two of Walter White’s most iconic lines, which have solidified his place as an iconic TV character.

Cranston’s standout performance as Walter earned him one Golden Globe and four Emmys.

After “Breaking Bad,” Cranston won a Tony Award for his performance as former president Lyndon B. Johnson in “All the Way.”

caption Bryan Cranston in August 2019. source Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

“All the Way” was also turned into a TV movie, which led Cranston to receive Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He won a SAG Award for the role, too. Cranston also earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the titular character in 2015’s “Trumbo.”

He scored a second Tony Award in June 2019 for his role as a broadcast journalist in the Broadway play “Network.”

Cranston also created and appeared on an Amazon Prime Video series called “Sneaky Pete,” which lasted for three seasons.

The versatile actor has showcased his comedic skills with guest-starring roles on shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “How I Met Your Mother.” In addition, he has voiced characters on “Robot Chicken” and “Family Guy.”

Cranston reprised his “Breaking Bad” role during a 2016 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” in which he mocked Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

Aaron Paul starred as Jesse Pinkman, known for his excessive use of the words “yo” and “b—-.”

caption Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

In his first scene on the show, Jesse was seen exiting a woman’s house through her upstairs window, fumbling to put his pants on and falling down the roof in the process.

Paul won three Emmys for his supporting role on “Breaking Bad.”

Paul will reprise his “Breaking Bad” role for a film sequel that hits Netflix this fall.

caption Aaron Paul in February 2019. source Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” will be available on the streaming service on Friday, October 11. You can watch the first teaser trailer here.

The actor will also star on season three of HBO’s “Westworld,” playing an LA-based construction worker named Caleb, when the show returns in 2020.

After “Breaking Bad” ended, Paul starred in a few movies, like 2014’s “Need for Speed” (which was inspired by the popular video game of the same name) and the 2016 comedy “Central Intelligence” (which was led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart).

He also starred on the Hulu drama “The Path” and voiced Todd Chavez/Henry Fondle on the Emmy-nominated animated Netflix series “BoJack Horseman.”

In 2019, Paul teamed up with Cranston to release a Mezcal line called Dos Hombres.

Anna Gunn played Skyler White, Walter’s wife.

caption Anna Gunn as Skyler White on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

At the start of the series, she wrote stories and sold things on eBay to try and earn some money. She later became involved in a money-laundering scheme.

Gunn won two Emmys for her supporting role on “Breaking Bad.”

Gunn most recently reprised her role as Martha Bullock on “Deadwood” for a TV movie that aired on HBO in May 2019.

caption Anna Gunn in July 2019. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

She’s also starring in a production of Tennessee Williams’ “The Night of the Iguana” at London’s West End.

Following “Breaking Bad,” Gunn went on to guest star on “The Mindy Project,” “Portlandia,” and Criminal Minds.” She also starred alongside Tom Hanks in the 2016 movie “Sully” and appeared as a councilwoman named Julia Ayres on “Shades of Blue,” which starred Jennifer Lopez.

RJ Mitte played Walter and Skyler’s son, Walter White Jr.

caption RJ Mitte as Walter White Jr. on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

Walter’s side business resulted in a strained relationship with Walt Jr.

RJ Mitte has appeared in several movies and shows, most recently on the Starz series “Now Apocalypse.”

caption RJ Mitte in June 2019. source Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

He also had a recurring role as Campbell Bingman on the drama “Switched at Birth.”

Like his “Breaking Bad” character, Mitte also has cerebral palsy. He’s an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and often speaks about his experience during interviews.

In addition, Mitte has modeled for Gap and walked the runway at a Vivienne Westwood menswear show in Milan in 2015.

Dean Norris starred as Hank Schrader, a DEA agent and brother-in-law of Walter.

caption Dean Norris as Hank Schrader on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

Hank took a long time to realize that Walter was actually Heisenberg.

Norris most recently played a mob boss on TNT’s “Claws.”

caption Dean Norris in July 2018. source Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic

He also played Roy Nicholls in the 2019 horror movie “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and Russ on Hulu’s “The Act.” Norris has had recurring roles on several TV shows, too, from “Scandal” to “The Big Bang Theory.”

Betsy Brandt played Marie Schrader, Skyler’s sister.

caption Betsy Brandt as Marie Schrader on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

She constantly wore purple outfits on the show.

Brandt appears as Stephanie Novak on USA’s “Pearson,” a “Suits” spin-off that premiered in July 2019.

caption Betsy Brandt in June 2019. source David Livingston/Getty Images

Brandt also had roles on “Life in Pieces,” “Parenthood,” “Masters of Sex,” and “The Michael J. Fox Show.”

Bob Odenkirk portrayed lawyer Saul Goodman.

caption Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

He had cheesy ads for his business, but was skilled at helping Walt and Jesse find loopholes in messy situations.

Odenkirk’s “Breaking Bad” role led to a spin-off prequel series called “Better Call Saul.”

caption Bob Odenkirk in August 2019. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The show premiered on AMC in 2015 and a fifth season is expected to premiere in 2020. Odenkirk’s performance on the series has resulted in three consecutive Golden Globe nominations for best performance by an actor in a drama TV series. He has also earned Emmy and SAG Award nominations.

Over the years, the actor has also appeared on “Fargo,” “The Disaster Artist,” “The Post,” and “Drunk History.”

He recently starred as President Chambers in the rom-com “Long Shot,” which starred Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen. Next, Odenkirk will portray Mr. March in the star-studded film adaptation of “Little Women.”

Steven Michael Quezada starred as Steven Gomez, Hank’s partner at the DEA.

caption Steven Michael Quezada as Steven Gomez on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

Hank nicknamed him “Gomie.”

Quezada is now the commissioner of New Mexico’s Bernalillo County District 2.

caption Steven Michael Quezada in May 2019. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

He was previously the vice chair and chair of the commission.

After “Breaking Bad,” Quezada starred in several movies, including “Light from the Darkroom,” “Hermanos,” “The Night Before,” and “Wish Man.”

Giancarlo Esposito portrayed Gustavo “Gus” Fring, another major player in the drug dealing business.

caption Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo “Gus” Fring on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

He also cofounded a fast-food chain called Los Pollos Hermanos.

Esposito is set to portray Archie in the Disney+ film adaptation of the young adult book “Stargirl.”

caption Giancarlo Esposito in June 2019. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Esposito will star alongside singer Grace Vanderwaal, who will play the titular character in the movie.

The actor also appeared on the Cinemax series “Jett,” Amazon’s “The Boys,” HBO’s “Westworld,” and ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.” He reprised his role as Gus Fring for “Better Call Saul,” too.

In addition, Esposito has appeared in movies like “Okja,” “Money Monster,” “The Jungle Book,” and “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials.”

Jonathan Banks played Mike Ehrmantraut, a mob member, private investigator, and hit man.

caption Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

He also worked for Gus Fring and later helped out Walt and Jesse.

Banks reprised his role for “Better Call Saul.”

caption Jonathan Banks in November 2017. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

He earned four Emmy nominations for best supporting actor in a drama series for his part on the spin-off, in addition to one nod that he received during his time on “Breaking Bad.”

Banks also voiced the character Quirin on “Tangled: The Series,” an animated show based on the 2010 Disney movie.

The actor voiced characters on “Skylanders Academy,” “Incredibles 2,” and “Gravity Falls.” You may have also seen him on “Community,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Body of Proof.”