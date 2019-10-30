Aaron Paul says he improvised Jesse Pinkman’s signature phrase in Netflix’s ‘Breaking Bad’ film sequel

- source
- Netflix
- Aaron Paul appeared on TBS’ “Conan” on Tuesday and revealed that Vince Gilligan’s script for Netflix‘s “Breaking Bad” film sequel, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” didn’t include Jesse Pinkman’s iconic “Yeah b—-!” line.
- Paul said that he improvised the phrase while filming a flashback scene that showed Jesse piling food on a plate.
- The actor also said that he “never improvised a ‘b—-‘ in the history of ‘Breaking Bad,'” and each one was scripted.
- Paul went on to say that “it was just a spur of the moment thing,” which slipped out after he topped off his dish with a tomato.
- “I know this guy so well,” he said of his character. “It just came out. I didn’t even mean for it to happen.”
- “It was a perfect placement of a “yeah b—-,'” Paul added.
- Watch the video below (Warning: There’s explicit language).
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.