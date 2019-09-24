5 details you may have missed in the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie trailer

caption Jesse is a broken man in “El Camino” who’s seeking justice. source Netflix/AMC

The full trailer for the “Breaking Bad” movie, “El Camino,” was released Tuesday.

From a nod to season two, episode six, “Peekaboo,” to Jesse’s old Toyota, Insider breaks down some of the smaller moments you may have missed.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

Netflix released a full trailer for the “Breaking Bad” movie, “El Camino,” and it has us more ready than ever to return to New Mexico.

The two-minute trailer shows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) reunite with his friends Badger and Skinny Pete as he comes to grips with the trauma he faced on season five and sets out to seek justice and revenge.

Insider spotted several callbacks and references to moments on “Breaking Bad” you may have overlooked in the trailer along with some finer details you may have missed during a first watch.

“El Camino” will be streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 11 and in select theaters.

A bug crawling onto Jesse’s hand is a callback to the opening scene of a season two episode.

caption The Jesse in the second set of photos in “El Camino” shows a direct contrast to his appearance and attitude on season two of “Breaking Bad.” source AMC/Netflix

At the start of “Peekaboo,” a Jesse-centric episode, Jesse spots a similar bug on the ground and let’s it crawl onto his hand. After he lets it go, Skinny Pete walks up to him and stomps on it promptly, killing it. In the “El Camino” trailer, we see a similar scene play out with a much more somber Jesse.

Bugs have been a prominent feature throughout the original series for Jesse and can be seen as possible allusions to certain deaths.

Take a closer look at the two sets of images and you’ll notice the contrasting colors, emotions, and even the placement of Jesse show the changes in his character and how he went from a cheery, simple drug dealer to a scarred abuse victim and murderer.

Jesse will be driving his old Toyota again.

caption Jesse’s 1986 Toyota Tercel can be seen in the background of a scene in the trailer. source AMC

Jesse won’t be driving around the El Camino from the end of the “Breaking Bad” finale for long.

In the teaser, you can make out Jesse’s second car, the red 1986 Toyota Tercel. Honestly, he may want to consider a different vehicle if he’s wanted by the police.

Back to that moment, fans are convinced these two people are Jesse and Mike.

caption Is that Mike on the right or someone completely different? source Netflix, Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Upon a first look, it was easy to think this may be Walt and Mike. But once you notice Jesse’s car, it’s easy to deduce that we’re most likely looking at Jesse and another person.

The person on the right has the stance of Mike (Jonathan Banks), but if you watched “Breaking Bad,” you know he was killed near the end of season five.

So what’s going on here?

Fans are convinced we’re looking at Mike. A few have pointed out on the show’s subreddit that a car that looks a lot like Mike’s was seen filming and traveling in New Mexico with Jesse’s vehicle. Banks also recently confirmed to “Entertainment Tonight” that he will be making an appearance in “El Camino.” He just didn’t say whether or not his character will be alive or appear in a flashback of sorts.

It’s possible that Jesse could see a hallucination of Mike and could be asking him for advice. He could also be visiting the spot where Mike was killed to pay his respects.

The photo that was shown quickly was of Jesse’s former girlfriend, Andrea, and her son, Brock.

caption The photo was one of the few possessions he had with him when he was being forced to cook meth on season five. source Netflix

Andrea was killed when Jesse tried to make an escape from cooking meth. Brock is still alive and Jesse may at some point try to find him.

While you may have been focused on Jesse digging in the desert, you may have missed the pieces of hair sticking out from a rug.

caption Is Jesse burying a person in the desert? source Netflix

Upon a first watch, we thought Jesse may be returning to the desert to dig up Hank’s body and return him to his family. However, it looks like Jesse may be burying a body instead.

It’s easy to miss the hair that’s sticking out of the rolled up blanket upon a first watch. Is Jesse disposing of someone else?