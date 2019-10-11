12 ‘Breaking Bad’ stars who returned for Netflix’s sequel movie ‘El Camino’

caption Aaron Paul, Matt Jones, and Charles Baker in “El Camino.” source Netflix

Aaron Paul returned as Jesse and the movie immediately picked up following his escape from the white supremacists during the 2013 series finale.

caption Aaron Paul in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” source Netflix

For most of the movie, Jesse’s goal was to evade the police and get enough money to skip town. With a few bumps along the way, he was finally able to leave Albuquerque, New Mexico, and head to Alaska.

Jonathan Banks appeared as Mike Ehrmantraut in a flashback at the start of the movie.

caption Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut in “El Camino.” source Netflix

Mike was killed by Walt during season five, episode seven (“Say My Name”).

During the flashback, Mike and Jesse were seen in the woods, talking about what they’d do with the money accumulated from their meth business. Jesse said that he would leave town. Mike said that if he were Jesse’s age, he’d go to Alaska.

“It’s the last frontier,” Mike said. “Up there, you could be anything you want.”

Charles Baker reprised his role as Jesse’s loyal friend Skinny Pete.

caption Charles Baker in “El Camino.” source Netflix

Jesse went to Skinny Pete’s house after escaping the compound and Jesse got some new clothes and took a shower.

Badger, played by Matt Jones, returned.

caption Matt Jones in “El Camino.” source Netflix

Badger and Skinny Pete played video games shortly before Jesse interrupted them.

Old Joe, portrayed by Larry Hankin, returned to do Jesse another favor.

caption Larry Hankin in “El Camino.” source Netflix

But he fled the scene after realizing that the police were headed to Skinny Pete’s house, where the El Camino was stored.

He also recalled the time during season five when Jesse, Walt, and Mike used magnets to destroy a laptop that had incriminating surveillance footage.

Jesse Plemons reprised his role as Todd Alquist for several flashbacks.

caption Jesse Plemons in “El Camino.” source Netflix

In the flashback scenes, Todd released Jesse from his cage at the compound and made him help bury the body of a house cleaner named Sonia. The woman was strangled to death by Todd after she found his drug money hidden in an encyclopedia in his apartment.

Robert Forster returned as Ed, also known as “the Disappearer.”

caption Robert Forster in “El Camino.” source Netflix

On “Breaking Bad,” Saul Goodman told Jesse and Walt that Ed would be the best person to call if they ever needed to escape and leave town. Jesse previously bailed on a trip with Ed on season five, episode 11 when he realized Walt lied to him.

In the movie, Jesse paid Ed in full. In exchange, he was given a new identity and taken to Alaska.

Michael Bofshever and Tess Harper reprised their roles as Mr. and Mrs. Pinkman.

caption Tess Harper and Michael Bofshever in “El Camino.” source Netflix

Early in the movie, they were seen on the news and telling Jesse to turn himself in to the police. Later, Jesse called and asked if they could pick him up at a lake where they used to have picnics. When the parents left the house, Jesse snuck in and stole two guns from the safety deposit box.

Gang member Kenny, portrayed by Kevin Rankin, appeared in a flashback.

caption Kevin Rankin in “El Camino.” source Netflix

The scene showed Kenny and Todd meeting with a welder. Kenny made Jesse run back and forth along a pulley system to ensure that he wouldn’t be able to break free from the meth assembly line in the compound.

In a flashback, Bryan Cranston reprised his Emmy-winning role as Walter White.

caption Bryan Cranston as Walter White in “El Camino.” source Netflix

Walt died during the series finale, after killing the neo-Nazis and helping Jesse escape. The death was also mentioned during a report that Jesse listened to in “El Camino.”

The “El Camino” flashback took place after the four-day meth-making marathon from season two, episode nine (“4 Days Out”). In the scene, Jesse and Walt left a hotel after getting cleaned up and went to a diner to eat.

In between coughs, Walt spoke to Jesse about his future and encouraged him to go to college and pursue a business degree.

Krysten Ritter returned as Jane Margolis for a flashback.

caption Krysten Ritter in “El Camino.” source Netflix

In the scene, Jesse mulled over the idea of “going where the universe takes you.”

Jane, explaining that it was a metaphor, said that she’s followed the universe “my whole life.”

“It’s better to make those decisions for yourself,” she told Jesse shortly before the movie ended.

BONUS: Some characters didn’t appear on-screen, but they were referenced in “El Camino.”

caption Saul Goodman and Brock Cantillo didn’t appear in “El Camino,” but they were referenced. source Netflix

Many fans wondered what happened to Huell Babineaux, Saul’s bodyguard, after “Breaking Bad” concluded. He was last seen in a safe house. Huell didn’t appear in “El Camino” and wasn’t mentioned, but a video shared by the official Samsung US Twitter account showed Huell still in the safe house and watching the news.

An additional video posted by the official “Breaking Bad” Twitter account showed Huell saying, “Screw this” after seeing the news, getting off the couch, putting on his jacket, and leaving the building.

One scene early in “El Camino” showed that Saul Goodman’s law office was no longer in business. Instead, a place called Duke City Sports Bar was seen in that spot. Duke City is also a nickname for Albuquerque. Fans watching “Breaking Bad” spin-off, “Better Call Saul,” know that Goodman is now working at a Cinnabon in a mall.

A radio report alluded to the fate of Lydia Rodarte-Quayle, who was previously poisoned by Walt. “In El Camino,” the report said that a Houston woman was poisoned and may have been Heisenberg’s “final victim.” She was at a hospital “in critical condition” and “not expected to survive.”

Viewers also never saw Jesse’s younger brother, Jake, on-screen, but his parents said that the sibling was in London.

At the end of the movie, Jesse gave Ed a letter to mail to Brock, who was still living in Albuquerque. He was the only person Jesse wanted to say goodbye to before starting his new life in Alaska.