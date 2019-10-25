‘Breaking Bad’ fans will love a new pop-up that serves drinks in beaker glasses and food inspired by Walter White

caption The Breaking Bad Experience opened in Los Angeles on October 16. source Nathaniel Wood

The “Breaking Bad” Experience has opened in Los Angeles on the heels of “El Camino“, giving fans a chance to immerse themselves in the world of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

The pop-up pays tribute to all five seasons of the show, featuring bartenders in hazmat suits and cocktails with names like The One That Knocks and Blue Sky.

Los Pollos Hermanos is also featured in the pop-up, as is Walt and Jesse’s beloved RV and Saul Goodman’s office.

Tickets start at $30 and come with a drink and food item of choice. They can be bought here.

With Netflix revealing that more than 25 million households watched “El Camino” within the first week of its premiere, it’s clear that people are still hooked on “Breaking Bad.”

The AMC show may have ended six years ago, but fan fervor for Jesse Pinkman and Walter White is strong as ever. And now they can immerse themselves into their world firsthand.

Saved By The Max, the team behind the popular “Saved by the Bell” and “Good Burger” pop-ups in Los Angeles, have now created The “Breaking Bad” Experience.

The pop-up, which opened in West Hollywood on October 16, features everything from a lab where bartenders in hazmat suits serve chemically-reactive cocktails, to a Los Pollos Hermanos shop and the iconic RV where Walt and Jesse first began cooking together in the show’s pilot.

Here’s a look inside.

When you walk into The “Breaking Bad” Experience you’ll immediately see bartenders in hazmat suits making cocktails in beaker glasses.

caption Bartenders are dressed in hazmat suits at the bar. source Nathaniel Wood

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul dressed in hazmat suits has become one of the most iconic images to come out of “Breaking Bad,” so naturally it had to be incorporated into the pop-up.

The cocktails range in price from $10-$15 and every drink features cheeky references to the series. There’s also Walter White Wine and Pinkman Rosé ($12 for a glass, $55 for a bottle), Uncle Hank’s Schraderbräu Beer ($8), and Gale’s non-alcoholic Superlab Java ($10).

Cocktails are garnished with nods to the show, like a little baggie of powder (really smoked salt and chile powder) or a floating eyeball.

caption The One That Knocks (left) and Felina (right) are two of the drinks you can order at The Breaking Bad Experience. source Nathaniel Wood

The One That Knocks, which takes its name from Walter White’s iconic line in the show’s fourth season, features Cranston and Paul’s Dos Hombres Mezcal, as well as guajillo pepper, lime, Blue Curaçao liqueur, and Xocolatl Mole Bitters.

Felina, which shares the same name as the series finale, is made with Plantation 3 Star Rum, Clement Mahina Coco, and Cool Blue Gatorade. Visitors can add citric acid, tartaric acid, malic acid, phosphoric acid, and salt to the drink and watch how they react with each other.

The drink is topped with a stray eyeball, a reference to the eyeball of a teddy bear that Walt finds in his pool – which became a symbolic image in the show’s second season.

Order The One That Knocks and you’ll be delighted to find that the drink also glows.

caption The light-up ice cube flickers in the drink, giving it an extra something. source Nathaniel Wood

Also on the drinks menu is the “El Camino,” a $45 bowl made with Charanda Uruapan Rum, prickly pear, cinnamon, Xocolatl Mole Bitters, and a splash of pineapple that is meant to be shared with friends.

But don’t expect to find any Zafiro Añejo at the bar. The pop-up’s menu features a cheeky reference to the fictional tequila that Gus Fring used to poison members of the Juárez Cartel in the show’s fourth season.

The pop-up also features Los Pollos Hermanos, Gus Fring’s fried chicken chain.

caption No “Breaking Bad” pop-up would be complete without Los Pollos Hermanos. source Nathaniel Wood

While Los Pollos Hermanos is incorporated into The “Breaking Bad” Experience, the Saved By The Max team wanted the pop-up to go beyond recreating the fast-food restaurant.

“One thing we’ve always strived for was an original product and experience,” co-owner Derek Berry told Insider. “Knowing that Los Pollos Hermanos has already been brought to life in years past, we wanted to stay away from it being the focal point and bring in so much more.”

“The show has so many memorable moments,” he added. “Almost immediately into planning, we knew it wouldn’t be a matter of how many moments to create, but how to narrow it down!”

You won’t find fried chicken at Los Pollos Hermanos, but there are plenty of other food options at the pop-up.

caption The Heisenburger Sliders at the The Breaking Bad Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

And, just like the drinks, every item on the food menu draws inspiration from the show itself.

The Heisenburger sliders ($14) get their name from Walt’s alias, Heisenberg. They feature Anaheim chilies, Pepper Jack cheese, pickled red onions, and lime mayo, all on a challah bun. The sliders are also available in Beyond Meat.

The Funyun Pie pays tribute to Jesse’s favorite snack.

caption The $13 Funyun Pie at the The Breaking Bad Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

Jesse once famously declared to Walt that “Funyuns are awesome!” so naturally his snack of choice had to play some part in chef Johanna Merida’s menu.

The $13 Funyun Pie features Funyuns (of course), chili beans, sour cream, cilantro, red onions, and Monterey Jack cheese, all served in a Funyun bag.

There’s a salad on the menu as well for those who’d like some greens alongside their blue drinks.

caption The $12 Salad-Manca at the The Breaking Bad Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

The Salad-Manca ($12) is named after Don Hector Salamanca, a former drug runner and cartel member who appeared in three seasons of the series, as well as the last three seasons of its spin-off “Better Call Saul.”

The salad features arugula, spinach, sliced radish, pickled jicama, grilled corn, Cotija cheese, and cherry tomatoes. It comes with a housemade honey-lime dressing served in a tiny lab flask.

There’s plenty of dessert on the menu too, including a bowl of ice cream served with test tubes.

caption The $12 Let’s Cook! D.I.Y. Ice Cream Sundae at The Breaking Bad Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

The Let’s Cook! D.I.Y. Ice Cream Sundae comes with vanilla ice cream and Marcona almonds.

Served alongside the ice cream are three test tubes filled with chocolate sauce, caramelized bananas, and blue mineral candy.

A special dessert pays tribute to Marie Schrader, Walt’s sister-in-law.

caption Marie’s Purple Cake ($12) at The Breaking Bad Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

Skyler White’s sister was known for her shoplifting habits and her intense love of the color purple.

Marie’s Purple Cake pays tribute to her favorite hue, featuring a classic cake coated in lavender syrup and topped with blueberries.

And who could forget Saul Goodman, the hapless lawyer who became so beloved he got his own spin-off.

caption The Loaded Saul-sa Nachos ($15) at The Breaking Bad Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

The $15 Loaded Saul-sa Nachos feature blue corn tortilla chips, carnitas, guacamole, diced red onion, Monterey Jack cheese, and roasted tomatillo cilantro.

The pop-up also features a recreation of Goodman’s office, complete with the US Constitution wallpaper.

caption A recreation of Saul Goodman’s office at The Breaking Bad Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, who is still keeping the magic alive with “Better Call Saul,” gave his stamp of approval on the pop-up and its many incredible sets.

“It’s exciting to be able to give the folks who supported the show for all these years the chance to experience Walt’s world firsthand,” he said in a statement obtained by Insider.

One of the main sets at the pop-up is Walt and Jesse’s iconic RV, where they first began cooking together.

caption Walt and Jesse’s RV at The “Breaking Bad” Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

The RV played a major role in the first three seasons of “Breaking Bad,” and featured briefly during a flashback scene in “El Camino.”

Visitors can even go inside the RV for that perfect Instagram shot.

caption The interior of the RV at The Breaking Bad Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

A spokesman told Insider that visitors can actually weigh out the prop meth candy that’s on display inside the RV.

Or you can pose on Walt and Jesse’s favorite lawn chairs.

caption Walt and Jesse’s RV at The Breaking Bad Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

There are plenty of Instagram photo ops throughout the pop-up, which pays tribute to all five seasons of the hit show.

The pop-up includes many iconic images from the show, including the shirt that Walt left hanging off the RV’s side mirror.

caption The iconic shirt from the pilot of “Breaking Bad.” source Nathaniel Wood

In the opening scene of the very first episode of “Breaking Bad,” Walt is seen climbing out of the RV in just his white underpants to retrieve his shirt while Jesse is passed out in the passenger seat and two dead bodies lay on the floor.

The iconic pink teddy bear also hangs at the pop-up’s entrance.

caption The iconic pink teddy bear at The “Breaking Bad” Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

The pink teddy bear, which falls into Walt’s swimming pool after a plane crash, is a recurring image from the show’s second season.

And the pop-up wouldn’t be complete without a tribute to Uncle Hank.

caption Hank Schrader’s Drug Enforcement Administration badge at The “Breaking Bad” Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

Uncle Hank, Walt’s brother-in-law, is a major character throughout the show’s five seasons.

The team behind the pop-up wanted to create an experience that both foodies and fans of the show would love.

caption A scene from the pop-up. source Nathaniel Wood

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the world of ‘Breaking Bad’ to life,” said Berry. “We are always looking to further elevate the nostalgic pop-up experience.”

“When the timing aligned for this to become our next concept, we saw an opportunity to cook up our most immersive experience yet.”

Tickets for pop-up start at $30 per person.

caption The “Breaking Bad” Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

The cost includes entry, as well as a choice of drink and food item. Visitors can purchase additional food or drinks á la carte.

Tickets for The “Breaking Bad” Experience are available through the end of the year.

caption The “Breaking Bad” Experience in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

You can buy tickets for The Breaking Bad Experience here.