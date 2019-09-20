13 reasons why fans love ‘Breaking Bad’ so much

caption Jesse drove off in a Chevrolet El Camino at the end of “Breaking Bad.” That’s where the “Breaking Bad” movie, “El Camino,” should start. source Ursula Coyote/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Breaking Bad.”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” is coming to Netflix on Friday, October 11 before coming to AMC.

It will reunite fans with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after he escapes captivity and drives off in a Chevy El Camino.

If you never were a part of the “Breaking Bad” craze, you may not know why so many people are excited for the new film.

From the show’s premise of showing a protagonist slowly become a “Scarface”-like antagonist to its stylized shots and music montages, here’s why fans fell in love with the series about two meth cooks.

A “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to Netflix six years after the show ended its five-season run on AMC. “El Camino” will follow Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) soon after he drove off on the series finale in Todd’s car, a Chevrolet El Camino, screaming and crying with tears of joy after being held captive.

The original series, which ran from 2008 until 2013, followed Pinkman and his former chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) as they as they paired together to sell crystal meth. Over five seasons, they grew their meth business into an empire and had run-ins with local drug gangs and the cartel all while trying to stay one step ahead of the DEA.

Toward the end of its run, the series became popular with celebrities from Seth Meyers to superfan Warren Buffett. “The Simpsons” even did a tribute to the show.

If you missed out on the “Breaking Bad” craze while it was on air, you may wonder why so many people are enthralled by a show revolving around the antics of two meth cooks. Fans who have tried explaining the series to a non-viewer have probably had a difficult time relaying the show’s premise in a single sentence.

If you’re on the fence about catching up with the show on Netflix before “El Camino” is available to stream on October 11, Insider revisits what made creator Vince Gilligan’s show one of the best on television.

The concept of the show sounds ridiculous, but it’s brilliant.

caption Bryan Cranston started out the show as a meek down-on-his-luck schoolteacher. source AMC

Imagine your high-school chemistry teacher.

Now, imagine that same person – who probably leads a somewhat normal life – cooking meth for money after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

After his 50th birthday, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) “breaks bad,” joining up with former student and drug dealer Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to cook and distribute methamphetamine to provide for his family well after he’s gone (and later to support his medical expenses).

You watch the show’s main character slowly change from the protagonist to the antagonist.

caption Creator Vince Gilligan has said that his goal with Walt was to have him transform from Mr. Chips to Scarface. source Ursula Coyote / AMC

We can’t think of another television series that introduces a sympathetic main character who slowly becomes diabolical, greedy, self-centered, and cruel.

That’s what happens with Walt as we watch the drug business turn a timid, stumbling chemistry teacher into an overly confident, malevolent kingpin – aka Heisenberg – who wouldn’t hesitate to put a bullet through someone’s head. Even as Walt becomes increasingly violent, however, because of the viewer’s attachment with the chem teacher from the start, it’s easier to sympathize with him as opposed to other characters, like Walt’s wife Skyler and his DEA brother-in-law Hank Schrader who continuously try to bring him down.

If Walt’s character was introduced as a villain from the start, it may have been more difficult for viewers to turn a blind eye, or back up many of his actions.

The tumultuous relationship between Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s characters keeps you on the edge of your seat.

caption Jesse and Walt have so many ups and downs throughout the series. source AMC

Walt and Jesse have a love-hate relationship as the older teacher easily and often gets agitated and frustrated with the younger, inexperienced chemistry flunk.

As the series progresses, the viewers see the two develop a sort of father-son bond, with Walt becoming much closer to Jesse than his actual son, Walt Jr. (He once accidentally refers to his own son accidentally as Jesse.) On the flip side, Jesse becomes very protective of his former teacher when others threaten his life.

The chemistry translates offscreen as well. Anytime these two head out in public together, the pair always deliver a series of must-see photos. Cranston recently reunited with his costar to celebrate Paul’s 40th birthday party.

Scene stealer Giancarlo Esposito is in a class of his own on the series.

caption Giancarlo Esposito played the seemingly quiet Los Pollos Hermanos owner who secretly ruled a meth operation with an iron fist. source Ben Leuner / AMC

Esposito plays complacently calm, cool, collected, and cut-throat Gustavo Fring, a drug distributor for the Mexican cartel who hides in plain sight as the owner of a popular deep-fried chicken food chain and town socialite.

Every time the fan favorite appears on screen he’s a scene stealer. Two of his strongest moments came during season four when he unexpectedly killed an employee and sneakily killed the entire Mexican drug cartel.

The man is tactful and organized – everything Walter White’s careless chem teacher isn’t – so it was a surprise at the end of season four when his character was dramatically outsmarted by Walter White.

Esposito was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in 2012 only to lose out to fellow costar Aaron Paul. Fring has easily landed as one of the best television villains of all time on multiple lists.

The show can go from lighthearted and humorous …

caption Jesse says a memorable line from the series, “Yeah, science!” source AMC/Breaking Bad screencap/Netflix

During season 3, Pinkman’s use of “b—-” became a fan favorite. People even put together every occurrence of the word on the show.

The line became so popular that Paul told Conan O’Brien he gets asked by fans to say it to them. He also revealed his favorites include “Gatorade me, b—-” and “This is my own private domicile, b—-.”

The witty one-liners and observations of crooked “criminal” lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) also liven the show’s grittier moments. His character became so popular AMC launched a successful spinoff, “Better Call Saul,” that will launch its fifth season in 2020.

… to menacingly dark in five seconds.

caption Gus and Walt continuously one-up one another in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. source AMC

White and Fring have delivered some of the most terrifyingly nail-biting moments on television.

In a moment near the end of season four, episode 11, Gus takes matters to the extreme, threatening:

“If you try to interfere, this becomes a much simpler matter. I will kill your wife. I will kill your son. I will kill your infant daughter.”

The line is enough to make anyone’s stomach drop, as the viewer grasps the danger Gus presents.

One of the series’ most popular monologues occurs when Walt goes on a rant to wife Skyler, confidently telling her that he’s the only one people should fear. If you know anything about “Breaking Bad,” this is one of the most common and popular lines of the series.

“I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger! A guy opens his door and gets shot and you think that of me? No. I am the one who knocks!”

Juxtaposed with the series’ humor, the two make for dynamic TV.

There are excellent montage sequences set to music.

caption You can’t think of “Crystal Blue Persuasion” without thinking of “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

Other than the intense drama, creator Vince Gilligan delivers a series of beautifully crafted and choreographed montages set to music that have become a staple of the show.

Whether showing characters selling meth, making meth, an RV getting destroyed, or Jesse bored on a car ride or in a lab, Gilligan breaks up simple actions into visually appealing sequences.

Arguably one of the best montages is “Crystal Blue Persuasion” from season five showing Walt cooking with new partner Todd.

It’s full of gut-wrenching surprises that catch us off guard.

caption Gus took Walt, Jesse, and viewers by surprise on the season four premiere when he showed everyone why the name of the episode was “Box Cutter.” source Ursula Coyote / AMC

Many shows wait until the episode’s final minutes to deliver suspense.

“Breaking Bad” isn’t afraid to drop unexpected character deaths anywhere on an episode.

There’s almost always a payoff at the end of every episode.

caption Walt blows up a car like it’s nothing. source Ursula Coyote / AMC

Unlike other series that can go an entire episode without much plot progression, it’s rare that “Breaking Bad” doesn’t end on a cliffhanger.

The final 12-15 minutes of nearly every episode usually has a huge plot turn. This is both good and bad as the show is always a must-watch, but also becomes incredibly difficult to stop viewing.

If you’re binge-watching, “Breaking Bad” becomes as addictive as the blue meth Walt’s buyers can’t go without.

The show effortlessly teaches you about science.

caption This happens early on season one, episode two. source AMC

Not many shows can be both popular and informative.

If you’re a fan of the series, you know hydrofluoric acid can eat through ceramic tile (above), but not polyurethane containers, that the nearly untraceable poison ricin can be produced from castor beans, and that the lily of the valley plant is pretty deadly.

Since the main character is an overly qualified chemistry teacher, he uses science throughout the show to solve a lot of problems – and to aid in illegal activities as the series progresses.

On season one, Walt destroys much of the headquarters of a local drug dealer after he tosses a piece of fulminated mercury.

Later, when he and Jesse are stranded in the desert, Walt builds batteries out of nothing more than coins, nuts and bolts, break pads, sponges, plastic containers, copper wire, and potassium hydroxide.

The small science lessons led fans online to speculate and joke that the entire point of the show is not to follow White’s mid-life crisis, but to show the great lengths to which “Mr. White” would go to educate his former student.

“Breaking Bad” is multilingual, making the show accessible for a wider array of viewers.

caption Hector Salamanca and Gus Fring have their own separate beef that makes for a satisfying subplot. source Ursula Coyote/AMC

Because the show heavily revolves around the Mexican drug cartel, a lot of “Breaking Bad” is in Spanish. Especially on season four, Esposito’s character often transitions back and forth between English and Spanish seamlessly.

While most translations are seen on the screen, some dialogue is left uncaptioned, leaving the show open for native Spanish speakers or those who understand the language.

That knowledge doesn’t go unrewarded.

Anyone who knows simple Español probably received a good chuckle when Walt and his lawyer Saul referred to character Hector Salamanca (above) as Tio Salamanca after hearing a relative refer to the man as such. Tio, of course, means uncle in Spanish.

The fine attention to character and plot detail makes you want to go back and rewatch episodes to see what you may have missed.

caption Donald (left) seemed like a pretty easy character to write off until the season two finale. source AMC

Sometimes a show will throw in a minor side character who will serve their purpose for a few episodes or season and then leave without another thought.

Gilligan will often bring back characters, old story lines, and items briefly shown, for eagle-eye viewers.

A little boy may be introduced once on one season. At the time, his cameo may not seem noteworthy, but when he turns up two seasons later, the viewer feels rewarded for being introduced to him in the first place.

Another great use of detail is when Donald (above left) is introduced on season two. His minor presence turned out to play a significant role in an overarching story line of the season.

The show constantly forces you to think about the direction of the current episode and overall series narrative.

caption “Breaking Bad” is not a show you can put on in the background while doing chores. It demands your focus. source AMC

Much like J.J. Abrams’ “Lost,” Gilligan likes to play with ambiguous flashforwards and flashbacks in the opening of episodes to capture the viewer’s attention. They’ll usually pop up again later on the same episode or season with significant value.

The first time we see Walt on the pilot episode, he’s frantically driving an RV in the middle of the desert with an unconscious passenger and two bodies in the back. He’s wearing nothing but his underwear. The viewer is left baffled. But by the episode’s end, we know how and why he arrived in such a state.