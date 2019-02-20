Three Conservative MPs quit party in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit plans

caption Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement following winning a confidence vote, after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal, outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. source Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON – Three Conservative MPs have resigned from the party to join a new breakaway group in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy and the state of the Tory party.

MPs Sarah Wollaston, Heidi Allen, and Anna Soubry said on Wednesday they had resigned from the Conservatives and joined the new Independent Group, which comprises of eight MPs who resigned from Labour this week.

Business Insider reported on Tuesday the trio were set to quit the party despite friends pleading with them to stay.

Writing to May to inform her of their decision, they said the Conservative government had bowed too far to the demands of the Brexit-supporting European Research Group of Tory MPs and the Democratic Unionist Party.

“We no longer feel we can remain in the Party of a Government whose policies and priorities are so firmly in the grip of the ERG and DUP,” they wrote.

“Brexit has re-defined the Conservative Party – undoing all the efforts to modernise it. There has been a dismal failure to stand up to the hard-line ERG which operates openly as a party within a party, with its own leader, whip and policy.”

Why did they jump?

Allen, Wollaston, and Soubry are joining a new bloc of MPs who are principally united by two things: disillusionment with the leadership of the Labour and Conservative parties, and opposition to Brexit.

Many of the Independent’s Groups are leading supporters of the People’s Vote campaign for a second Brexit referendum, having repeatedly implored the government to pursue a softer exit from the European Union.

But May’s refusal to adopt these positions, plus a widely-shared belief that they would soon be ousted by an increasingly hardline, pro-Brexit party membership, led the trio to walk away for good.

An ally of Allen told BI that they had emailed her earlier this week, “begging her to stay” in the party.

Figures in the “moderate” wing of the Tory Party are furious with Conservative Campaign Headquarters for failing to prevent former UK Independence Party supporters and hardline Brexiteers flooding local parties nationwide.

Allen, Wollaston and Soubry plus other Conservative MPs had all been threatened with deselection by party members.

May: ‘I am saddened by this decision’

In a statement, the prime minister said: “I am saddened by this decision – these are people who have given dedicated service to our party over many years, and I thank them for it.

“Of course, the UK’s membership of the EU has been a source of disagreement both in our party and our country for a long time. Ending that membership after four decades was never going to be easy.

“But by delivering on our manifesto commitment and implementing the decision of the British people we are doing the right thing for our country. And in doing so, we can move forward together towards a brighter future.”

“I am determined that under my leadership the Conservative Party will always offer the decent, moderate and patriotic politics that the people of this country deserve.”