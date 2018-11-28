How getting breast-reduction surgery helped me lose 50 pounds and changed my life

caption I got breast reduction surgery at 18 years old. source Kristina Udice

Growing up, being overweight and having rather large breasts caused me many problems.

When I was 18 years old, I got breast reduction surgery.

The recovery process wasn’t easy, but I wouldn’t change a thing.

Since getting the surgery, I have been able to lose 50 pounds.

I grew up overweight and I also grew up with rather large breasts.

Both were a problem I dealt with throughout my adolescence and in my teenage years. Starting in middle school, I noticed my breasts were getting big – they were getting much bigger than other girls’ breasts – and I hated it.

The trend continued well into high school, only now they weren’t just annoying, they were downright detrimental. It was hard to work out – running in gym class, playing softball, and jumping in the pool were all things I couldn’t do because I just couldn’t seem to control my chest. It truly had a mind of its own. And it, in turn, led me to spiral into a state of self-consciousness and anxiety.

On top of that, I’d get horrible aches and pains in my back and shoulders. Even just the act of wearing a bra would put such a strain on my body that, at the end of the day, I’d have deep red marks on my shoulders that would bruise and chafe.

And that’s when I started to consider getting breast reduction surgery

I was still just a teenager at the time – full of hormones, raging insecurities and all of the emotions that come with being a teenager. But I knew that in order to feel happy and to truly accept myself and feel comfortable in my own skin, I’d have to make a change.

Of course, I tried the traditional paths. I worked out. I ate healthier. But nothing worked. And it had a negative impact on my psyche. But I pushed through, I stayed strong, and I worked my butt off.

I talked to my doctor about breast reduction surgery when I was 17. I was still in high school, but my doctor was more than accepting and encouraging – and so was my mom. I really wouldn’t have been able to do it without her, I don’t think.

And that’s when I kick-started my journey. At 17 I was graduating high school, getting ready for college, and taking the necessary steps that would allow me to get the surgery I hoped would solve at least some of my problems.

The process was pretty straightforward. First, I spent some time talking to doctors and detailing the issues I was facing. Then, I was sent to a physical therapist. After a few weeks of trying to correct my posture and alleviate my muscle strain, I had another appointment with my doctor. And since my problems persisted, they sent me to a plastic surgeon.

It’s all smooth sailing from here – at least, physically. Mentally, I had a lot of questions, concerns, and doubts. This was the only thing I wanted for so long but suddenly, the closer it got the more worried I became.

Would I regret it? What if it goes wrong? What if I’m just overreacting?

I wondered if there was more to my inability to lose weight and the restrictions my size F breasts had on my abilities to perform relatively basic tasks.

Ultimately, I believed in myself and what I was doing

On an early morning in the spring after I turned 18, I had the surgery. It only took a few hours – I was in the hospital in the morning and awake by the afternoon. I had to spend one night in the hospital, but by the next morning, I was sent home.

It all felt like a dream – but that was probably thanks to all the drugs I was on. I don’t remember feeling much different, at least not initially.

I did have to keep going back to my doctor for a few weeks after surgery. Essentially, they suited me up with drainage tubes right at the edge of my breasts. And they had to be drained, checked and eventually removed over the next few weeks.

It took a while for the swelling to go down. I didn’t really notice the difference until a few weeks later when everything had fallen into place and situated itself.

Of course, I was in pain. For the first week, I definitely felt sore all over my chest and couldn’t really do much with my arms. But as the weeks progressed, it got less and less intense.

It took me about three weeks to really feel different and by week four – even though I definitely wasn’t supposed to be – I was out and about again. I was going on hikes, working out and going to class.

I was able to actually go on runs and swim in the pool and wear a strapless dress. I still had body issues, but with my newfound freedom, I felt like a weight had been literally and figuratively lifted off of my chest. I was able to look at things completely differently.

In the first few months after my surgery, I lost 15 pounds. And yes, some of that was from the actual weight of the breast removal itself. In the year after my surgery, I lost 30 pounds. And ever since my surgery, I’ve lost 50 pounds total.

And I wouldn’t have been able to do so many things if I hadn’t gotten my breast reduction surgery

I truly couldn’t do many things others could because of my breasts. It was a problem that demanded a solution and I did everything in my power to correct that solution to better myself, my mind, my body, and my overall health.

My breast reduction surgery and weight loss-journey were difficult. It was a long, hard, and sometimes seemingly impossible process. I was irritated, frustrated, and miserable a lot.

But by getting this surgery, I was able to change my perceptions and really accept myself no matter what. I wasn’t on this journey for anyone else. I wasn’t doing it to make other people happy or to fit in with a societal mold. I did it because it was what felt right for me and I wouldn’t change a thing.

