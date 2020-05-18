18 breathtaking photos of Eid celebrations around the world

Eid al-Fitr begins on May 23, marking the end of fasting for Ramadan.

During Ramadan, practicing Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for an entire month.

Eid al-Fitr begins with an early morning prayer, followed by plenty of festivities and feasts.

From May 23 to 24, the world’s Muslim community will celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The holiday marks the breaking of the Ramadan fast, where practicing Muslims forgo food and drink from sunrise to sunset, for one month.

The timing of Eid can be difficult, as it’s based on the appearance of a new moon, which can vary from country to country or be masked by cloudy skies.

Processions kick off with a special, early morning prayer and are then followed by feasts and festivities.

Islam is the second-largest religion in the world by believers, which number around 1.8 billion. By 2070, it could overtake Christianity (currently about 2.2 billion believers) as the world’s largest religion.

Muslim populations are therefore prevalent in almost all corners of the globe and Eid celebrations are always a worldwide affair.

From New York City to Beijing, here’s how the world’s Muslims have celebrated Eid al-Fitr in the past.

In New Delhi, India, Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid mosque in the early morning.

Crowds attend their morning prayer for Eid al-Fitr at Gumuk Pasir Parangkusumo, just south of Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

caption The sun shines over Yogyakarta, Indonesia in 2017. source Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/Reuters

In East Java, Indonesia, Muslims pray at the Al-Mabrur mosque.

caption Muslims pray for Eid Al-Fitr in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. source Antara Foto / Zabur Karuru / REUTERS

In Moscow, Russia, people gather together for a mass prayer to mark the end of Ramadan.

caption Moscow, Russia in 2017. source Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

With Palermo, Italy, as the backdrop, a large gathering of Muslims come together to pray in 2019.

caption Italian muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr. source Pacific Press/Contributor via Getty Images

Girls enjoy a carnival ride as people celebrate the festival of Eid at Burgess Park in London, England.

caption Girls celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in London, England, in 2016. source Rob Stothard/Contributor/Getty Images

In Mosul, Iraq, displaced Iraqi girls who once fled their homes pose for a photograph as they celebrate the beginning of Eid.

caption Iraqi girls join together for a photo in 2017. source Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

In Jakarta, Indonesia, individuals gather on a street to perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer.

Crowds gather at a public park outside of a mosque in Cairo, Egypt to catch balloons that are released after Eid al-Fitr prayers.

caption Muslims gather in the streets in Cairo, Egypt. source Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

In Al-Zahara square in Juba, South Sudan, Muslims join together to pray.

caption Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in 2017. source Stringer/Reuters

In Mexico City, Mexico, Muslims join together in a gymnasium to mark the end of the holy fasting month.

caption Muslims pray together in Mexico City. source Henry Romero/Reuters

In the US, Muslims come together at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

caption Muslims gather at a baseball stadium in California. source Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters

On the opposite coast, people join together at Bensonhurst Park in Brooklyn, New York, to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers.

caption A beautiful day in Brooklyn, New York. source Kholood Eid/Reuters

In Kathmandu, Nepal, Muslims gather together on multiple stories to pray together and celebrate the beginning of Eid al-Fitr.

caption Muslim men in Kathmandu, Nepal. source Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

In Beijing, China, Muslim men pray at the historic Niujie Mosque.

caption Muslim men gather together to pray. source Thomas Peter/Reuters

A sleepy boy starts his morning amongst others in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, to pray.

caption Muslim men gather to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. source Faisal Mahmood/Reuters

Turkish Muslims pray at the city’s landmark Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

Indian Muslims pray at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.