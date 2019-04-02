8 breathtaking photos of some of North America’s best national parks

- source
- Kenneth Garrett/National Geographic Image Collection
- From the geysers of Yellowstone National Park to the Acadia National Park and the stunning White Mountains of New Hampshire, each location will fuel your wanderlust.
- Each location offers a once-in-a-life-time opportunity to explore the magic of North America’s national parks.
- From Ohio to Arizona, here are some of the best national parks.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more great stories.
Editor’s Note: The following are images from “100 Parks, 5,000 Ideas” by National Geographic’s Joe Yogerst. Explore the top national, state, and city parks throughout North America. National Geographic turns to the United States and Canada’s most pristine – and adventure-filled – national, state, and city parks with 5,000 ideas for the ultimate vacation.
You can purchase “100 Parks, 5,000 Ideas” by Carrie Miller here.
Acadia National Park
- source
- Raul Touzon/National Geographic Image Collection
White Mountains, NH
- source
- Photograph by Mike Theiss /National Geographic Image Collection
Cape cod national sea shore
- source
- Michael Medford/National Geographic Image Collection
Chesapeake & Ohio Canal
- source
- Kenneth Garrett/National Geographic Image Collection
Read more: 14 breathtaking photos of some of the world’s best scuba diving locations
Cape Hatteras National Seashore
- source
- Stephen St. John/National Geographic Image Collection
Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks
- source
- Keith Ladzinski/National Geographic Image Collection
Read more: The Grand Canyon is celebrating its 100th birthday as a national park. These breathtaking photos will make you want to visit.
Glen Canyon Nra & Canyonlands National Park
- source
- David Hiser/National Geographic Image Collection
Mat. Rainier & Mt. St. Helens Volcanic Monument
- source
- Diane Cook & Len Jenshel/National Geographic