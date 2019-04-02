8 breathtaking photos of some of North America’s best national parks

caption Under a purple sunset, waters rush through Great Falls, which separates the Maryland and Virginia sides of the park. source Kenneth Garrett/National Geographic Image Collection

From the geysers of Yellowstone National Park to the Acadia National Park and the stunning White Mountains of New Hampshire, each location will fuel your wanderlust.

Each location offers a once-in-a-life-time opportunity to explore the magic of North America’s national parks.

From Ohio to Arizona, here are some of the best national parks.

Editor’s Note: The following are images from “100 Parks, 5,000 Ideas” by National Geographic’s Joe Yogerst. Explore the top national, state, and city parks throughout North America. National Geographic turns to the United States and Canada’s most pristine – and adventure-filled – national, state, and city parks with 5,000 ideas for the ultimate vacation.

Acadia National Park

caption The surf surges through the rocks at Thunder Hole during daybreak. source Raul Touzon/National Geographic Image Collection

White Mountains, NH

caption The snow-covered view at the 6,288-foot (1,916.6 m) summit of Mount Washington. source Photograph by Mike Theiss /National Geographic Image Collection

Cape cod national sea shore

caption The sunset paints the sky in pinks and purples over Race Point Light in Provincetown, Massachusetts. source Michael Medford/National Geographic Image Collection

Chesapeake & Ohio Canal

caption Under a purple sunset, waters rush through Great Falls, which separates the Maryland and Virginia sides of the park. source Kenneth Garrett/National Geographic Image Collection

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

caption An egret rests high above Hatteras Island. source Stephen St. John/National Geographic Image Collection

Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks

caption Arresting views of the Teton range and curving river valley can be seen from the Snake River Overlook. source Keith Ladzinski/National Geographic Image Collection

Glen Canyon Nra & Canyonlands National Park

caption On Walnut Knob, centuries-old petroglyphs cover rock formations. source David Hiser/National Geographic Image Collection

Mat. Rainier & Mt. St. Helens Volcanic Monument