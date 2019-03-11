14 breathtaking photos of some of the world’s best scuba diving locations

Whether it’s your first time in open water or the hundredth entry in your logbook, these scuba locations provide the ultimate bucket list for explorers, adventurers, and ardent scuba divers no matter their skill level.

Each location offers a once-in-a-life-time opportunity to explore the magic of our world’s oceans – from an armchair or with scuba gear in tow.

From the Bahamas, to the Azores, to Antartica, here are some of the best scuba locations in the world.

Editor’s Note: The following are images from “100 Dives of a Lifetime” by Carrie Miller. Explore 100 breathtaking scuba diving sites across 60 countries and 6 continents through stunning National Geographic photography, expert tips, and cutting-edge travel advice.

You can purchase “100 Dives of Lifetime” by Carrie Miller here.

The gem of Rapid Bay Jetty: a leafy seadragon in south Australia

source Nadia Aly/National Geographic

Tubbataha is home to 90% of the coral species native to the Philippines

caption Tubbataha, Philippines. source Steve De Neef/National Geographic

Caribbean reef sharks patrol the national marine park’s waters in Cuba

caption Caribbean reef sharks in Cuba. source David Doubilet/National Geographic Creative

The shipwreck’s massive hull offers plenty for divers to explore

caption Statia — Charlie Brown Wreck. source Mauricio Handler/National Geographic Creative

A diver captures underwater photos of the rich coral reefs in Indonesia’s Wakatobi National Park

caption Wakatobi National Park, Indonesia. source Nadia Aly

Caribbean reef sharks circle a diver exploring the wreckage in the Ray of Hope wreck

caption Ray of Hope wreck, Bahamas. source Nadia Aly

A diver passes a school of fish on a dive in Kona

caption Kona, Hawaii. source Jason Lafferty

The stunning neon pattern of a giant hawkfish in Mexico

caption El Boiler, Mexico. source Alex Mustard

Brown boobies check underwater for lunch in Cocos Island

caption Cocos Island, Costa Rica. source Matty Smith

A dusky grouper explores the reefs in the Azores

caption Azores, Portugal. source Franco Banfi

The beach’s namesake shark patrols the reef in Tiger Beach

caption Tiger Beach, Bahamas. source Brian Skerry

Divers prepare to descend from the landing dock of Devil’s Den

caption Devil’s Den Cave in Florida. source Jeremy Rodriguez

Divers explore the fascinating underwater ice formations in Antartica.

caption Antartica. source Franco Banfi

Before you dive, take in the Great Blue Hole from the sky in Belize

caption Belize. source Brian Skerry/National Geographic Creative

