Rand Paul just alleviated one of Trump’s biggest concerns about his Supreme Court pick’s confirmation

WASHINGTON – Republican Sen. Rand Paul announced on Monday he will support Brett Kavanaugh to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, after previously being undecided over privacy rights concerns.

“After meeting Judge Kavanaugh and reviewing his record, I have decided to support his nomination,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “No one will ever completely agree with a nominee (unless of course, you are the nominee). Each nominee however, must be judged on the totality of their views character and opinions.”

“In reviewing his record on other privacy cases like Jones, and through my conversation with him, I have hope that in light of the new precedent in Carpenter v. United States, Judge Kavanaugh will be more open to a Fourth Amendment that protects digital records and property,” he added.

Paul also noted that his is “not a single-issue vote, and much of my reading and conversation has been in trying to figure out exactly how good Judge Kavanaugh will be on other issues before the Court.”

While Paul had previously been skeptical of Kavanaugh, not many Republicans were worried about what his ultimate position was going to be. Still, there remains a handful of undecided senators, including abortion-rights supporting Republicans like Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

In addition, a group of Democrats up for reelection in conservative states are still undecided on President Donald Trump’s key nominee.

With a vote slated for sometime this fall and just before the midterm elections in November, that could tilt the scales for many Democrats on the fence.