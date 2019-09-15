A former classmate of Brett Kavanaugh reportedly tipped off the FBI and senators to another allegation of sexual misconduct

caption Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh listens during his U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, September 4, 2018. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Kavanaugh has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and refused to answer The Times reporters’ questions about Stier’s account.

A former college classmate of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tried to tip off US senators and the FBI last year to another previously unreported sexual misconduct allegation, The New York Times reported Saturday.

According to the newspaper, a former Yale student named Max Stier said he saw Kavanaugh at a drunken dorm party where his friends pushed his penis into a female student’s hands. Kavanaugh was reportedly a freshman at the time of the incident.

Stier declined to discuss the allegation with The Times, but the reporters said they corroborated details of the story with two officials who spoke about the matter with Stier.

It’s unclear from The Times’ report if Stier knew who the female student was, and if she has verified that the incident occurred as Stier described it.

Stier’s account bears striking similarities to an allegation made by Deborah Ramirez, another Yale classmate who accused Kavanaugh of pulling his pants down and thrusting his penis in her face at a dorm party.

The FBI did not investigate Stier’s claims, The Times reported.

Though the FBI did interview Ramirez in September 2018, it did not interview some 25 individuals named by Ramirez as potentially having corroborating evidence of her allegations, according to The Times.

The newspaper added that many of the potential witnesses on Ramirez’s list tried, but failed, to reach out to the FBI.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court last October after a rancorous battle over the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct he faced.

Only one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, was permitted to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Democrats railed bitterly against Senate Republicans, who limited the scope of the FBI’s investigation into the allegations.

Kavanaugh adamantly denied Ford’s and Ramirez’s allegations, but declined to answer The Times reporters’ questions about Stier’s story.