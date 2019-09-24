Brex is a unique corporate credit card with strong rewards and discounts, but it’s not for everyone.

source The Points Guy

The Brex Card is a corporate card that doesn’t require a credit check or any personal guarantees. It connects to your corporate bank account, and offers a number of benefits tailored to businesses.

There are two versions of the card: the Brex Corporate Card for Startups and the Brex Corporate Card for Ecommerce. There are a few small differences, but neither card charges an annual fee.

If Brex isn’t your exclusive corporate credit card, you’ll only earn 1 point per dollar on all purchases. Otherwise, it can earn you up to 7 points per dollar depending on the spending category. So it’s really only a rewarding option if it’s your company’s exclusive card.

Brex allows you to transfer points to seven airline partners, including JetBlue, and for a limited time you’ll earn 75,000 points upon sign-up.

The Brex Corporate Card for Startups and the Brex Corporate Card for Ecommerce have both been making the headlines lately, and for good reason. Brex recently added the ability to transfer points to airline partners, making its rewards much more valuable – and it just added a seventh partner, JetBlue.

As a business card with no personal guarantees and the ability to earn a ton of bonus points, it’s definitely worth considering for your business. Here’s what you need to know about both versions of this unique card.

Keep in mind that we’re focusing on the rewards and perks that make these credit cards great options, not things like interest rates and late fees, which can far outweigh the value of any rewards.

When you’re working to earn credit card rewards, it’s important to practice financial discipline, like paying your balances off in full each month, making payments on time, and not spending more than you can afford to pay back. Basically, treat your credit card like a debit card.

Brex card details

Annual fee: None

Sign-up bonus: 75,000 points upon sign-up

Points earning: Up to 7x points when you make Brex your exclusive corporate card

Foreign transaction fee: None

Fees and spending limit

There’s no annual fee or startup fee for the Brex cards. You’ll only have to think about fees if you need more than five employee cards. Authorized user cards over five will cost $5 per card, per month.

The Brex card is a charge card without a spending limit, which means you’ll have to pay your balance in full each month. While there’s no spending limit, Brex may limit how much you can have outstanding on your card at any time.

How to sign up

How will Brex know if it’s your only corporate card, you ask? The Brex card is the only corporate card that doesn’t require a credit check, personal guarantee, or a security deposit. Instead, you’ll have to link your bank account so that Brex can know what your cash situation is like. (This also allows Brex to know whether you have any other corporate credit cards linked to your bank account.) You’ll generally need at least $100,000 in your corporate bank account to be approved for a Brex card.

With the Brex Card for Startups and the Brex Card for Ecommerce, there isn’t a long process to get approved. In fact, you’ll get approved instantly if you qualify. You can use your virtual Brex card as soon as you’re approved, and your physical card will arrive in three to five days.

Welcome bonus

From September 24 to October 31, 2019, you’ll earn 75,000 bonus Brex points when you sign up for the Brex Card for Startups or the Brex Card for Ecommerce. (Previously, the card was offering 30,000 points.)

Better yet, Brex doesn’t stop at a traditional welcome bonus. It also offers welcome credits that can be redeemed with other companies during your first year as a cardmember.

Here are some of the offers available:

Amazon Web Services – $5,000 in credit to be used over one year

Google Ads – $150 credit

WeWork – 15% off the list price for a six-month membership at a US location

DocSend – three free months

Expensify – 50% discount for your first six months

Earning rewards with Brex

The Brex card offers great rewards, as long as you’re willing to make it your exclusive corporate card. Here’s what you’ll be able to earn for purchases:

7x points on rideshare, including Lyft, Uber, taxis, and scooters

4x points on Brex Travel, including flights, hotels, and Airbnbs

3x points at restaurants and coffee shops

2x points on recurring software charges

1 point per dollar on all other purchases

If you don’t make Brex your exclusive corporate card, you’ll only earn 1 point per dollar spent on all of your purchases. In this case, you’d be better off putting your business spending on a card like the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card or the American Express® Business Gold Card to earn bonus points.

Redeeming Brex points

Brex offers a number of options for redeeming your rewards points. You have the ability to redeem your points for cash back or for travel through Brex Travel, but now that Brex has partnered with seven different airlines for transfers, you have even more flexibility.

You can transfer your Brex points to the following airlines at a 1:1 ratio:

AeroMexico Club Premier

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Avianca LifeMiles

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

JetBlue TrueBlue

The newest transfer partner is JetBlue, which Brex just added. To celebrate the addition of JetBlue, Brex is offering free round-trip flights on JetBlue to employees of the five Brex customers that redeem the most Brex points with the airline. This promotion is running until October 24.

Brex Card for Startups vs. the Brex Card for Ecommerce

While most of the features of these two versions of the card are the same, there are a few minor differences.

Brex Card for Startups features

Brex says that it offers 10 to 20 times higher credit limits than competing cards.

Brex Card for Ecommerce features

Interest-free, net-60 payment terms

Credit limit of 50-100% of your projected monthly sales, up to $5 million

Is the Brex card right for you?

The Brex card is a great option for two main types of businesses: the business that commits to using the Brex card exclusively and/or the business that can take advantage of the welcome offers that are available for the first year.

If you’re not able to commit to using the Brex Card exclusively, it doesn’t make sense to spend money on this card and earn only 1 Brex point per dollar for all purchases, but it could still make sense to sign up and use some of the welcome offers.

Introducing transfer partners has made the Brex Card a serious corporate card player. If you’re considering a new corporate credit card and can commit to Brex exclusively or want to test out some of the services offered with the welcome bonus, take a look at the Brex Card now.

