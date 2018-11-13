Brexit has already hurt the City of London — here’s a shopping list of all the damage so far

caption London’s Canary Wharf financial district source REUTERS/Toby Melville

Banks and financial firms that make up 6.5% of UK GDP have already taken precautionary measures to prep for Brexit, meaning a lot of damage is already done.

Banking is just the tip of the iceberg with many other industries also making irrevocable decisions

The damage to the economy from Brexit is already afoot – so much so that the act of leaving the EU itself is, at this point, increasingly irrelevant.

Leaders of companies with UK operations haven’t been taking any chances. The mere whiff of uncertainty surrounding a soft, hard, no-deal or any other Brexit has been enough to send them packing. These moves won’t be undone, even if Brexit were somehow cancelled.

The impact on the City of London could be especially damaging – financial services, heavily concentrated in the capital, account for 6.5% of the UK’s GDP.

“I don’t believe Brexit can be a trigger for a financial crisis or a banking crisis,” Sergio Ermotti, CEO of Swiss investment firm UBS, told Bloomberg back in September. “But it could undermine investments, and trigger maybe a slowdown in the economy. That’s clear.”

Here’s a roundup of the financial exodus so far:

The impact of these changes will see less tax revenue for the government, fewer jobs, and a dent in dealmaking, taking a shine off the City’s lustre.

And that’s just financial services.

Schaeffler, a car parts company, is closing two UK factories because of Brexit, leading to 570 fewer jobs. Among others: There’s a “Brexit-busting” ferry that sidesteps UK trade routes, drug companies are stockpiling medicine, and investors in the once-vibrant UK tech scene are drying up. (A great Twitter thread by a self-described 48%-er in Cambridge lists a wide array of industry impact. You can read it here.)