LIVE: MPs vote on alternative Brexit plans as Parliament takes control

caption Conservative MP Oliver Letwin. source TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Members of Parliament take part in indicative votes on Brexit.

The UK Parliament will vote on a range of alternatives to Theresa May’s deal, from a softer Brexit to revoking Article 50 and cancelling Britain’s exit from the EU.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow suggests he will block May’s deal returning for a third vote.

Votes are expected from 19.00 GMT on Wednesday.

LONDON – Members of Parliament are preparing to vote on a number of alternatives to Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The House of Commons will on Wednesday evening hold a series of “indicative votes” as part of cross-party efforts to find a Brexit plan which a majority of MPs in Westminster can support.

The votes – secured by Conservative MP Oliver Letwin – will ask MPs to indicate whether they support or oppose a variety of alternatives to May’s deal, including a “soft” exit, a new referendum, and scrapping Brexit altogether.

These votes, which are set to continue into next week, are taking place with the United Kingdom in the midst of a political crisis, after a huge majority of MPs twice rejected May’s Brexit deal with the European Union.

The results are not legally-binding but could put huge political pressure on May to adopt a new Brexit plan.

May is under pressure to quit as prime minister and could announce details of her resignation at a meeting of Conservative MPs before the indicative votes take place.

Follow live developments from inside Westminster. All times in GMT.

16:45: Meaningful Vote 3 on Friday?

There are whispers in Westminster that Theresa May is on Friday going to bring her Brexit deal back to the House of Commons for a third vote.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has just told MPs that the government will today table a motion that will allow MPs to sit on Friday, paving the way for a new vote on May’s deal.

The House of Commons has already rejected the current Withdrawal Agreement & Political Declaration twice – and by massive margins.

However, Downing Street hopes it will be able to win around enough pro-Brexit Tory MPs to get the deal over the line, amid the growing possibility of a very soft Brexit or no Brexit at all.

Pro-Leave Tories may also be more inclined to back the deal if the prime minister agrees to resign in the next few weeks and let a new leader handle the next stage of Brexit.

May is due to address Conservative MPs at 17:00 amid speculation about her future.

16:17: Labour hints at backing Norway-style Brexit

source Leon Neal/Getty Images

Labour MPs will not be whipped to vote for “Common Market 2.0” tonight.

Under this “soft” form of Brexit, sometimes described as Norway-style, the UK would remain in the single market and form a close new customs relationship with the European Union.

Jeremy Corbyn will be voting for it and Labour MPs will be advised to do the same.

However, Labour’s Brexit spokesperson Sir Keir Starmer has just dropped a hint that the party could go further and whip its MPs to back it next week, when more indicative votes are set to take place.

Starmer said that while Common Market 2.0 isn’t Labour’s “preferred” Brexit plan, it is a “credible” option which would “deliver a close economic relationship with European Union” and “protect jobs.” In other words, it very similar to what Labour is proposing.

He adds that it should “remain an option” with more indicative votes set to take place next week.

Corbyn and his advisors have recently held constructive talks with MPs who back Common Market 2.0 and the latter believes that the Labour leader will soon whip for it.

16:00: Here are the whipping arrangements for tonight

source REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have decided how they will tell their MPs to vote on the various Brexit options this evening…

May has given Conservative MPs a free vote, meaning she does not expect to them to vote in a particular way on any of the options. The only exceptions to this are her Cabinet ministers, who have been told to abstain.

As for Corbyn, he has instructed Labour MPs to vote for his alternative Brexit plan, Margaret Beckett MP’s amendment calling for a referendum on whatever deal is agreed, and Ken Clarke’s push for the UK government to negotiate a permanent customs union with the EU.

Corbyn will also be voting for the Common Market 2.0 option and will “encourage” his MPs to do the same, his spokesperson told journalists on Wednesday.

Remember, the usual rule in Westminster politics is that any Cabinet or shadow Cabinet ministers who vote against their party whips are expected to resign.

We may well see some resignations this evening.

15:30: Bercow selects indicative vote options

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has just selected the Brexit options which MPs will debate and hold indicative votes on this evening. They are amendments:

B – Leave the EU without a deal

D – “Common Market 2.0”

H – Stay in the European Economic Area

J – Stay in a permanent customs union with the EU

K – Labour’s “alternative” Brexit plan

L – Revoke Article 50 if there is no deal agreed by Brexit day

M – A new referendum

O – Pursue a “managed” no-deal Brexit

