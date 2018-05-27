Brexit supporters are angry about a ‘secret plot’ to keep Britain in Europe after £829,000 is set aside for EU elections

Brexit supporters fear a “secret plot” to derail Britain’s departure from the EU because preparations are being made for the 2019 European elections.

Brexit supporters are worried about a “secret plot” to keep Britain in EU after The Sunday Times and Sunday Telegraph revealed that public money has been set aside for the 2019 European elections.

The two newspapers reported that Britain’s Electoral Commission has ring-fenced £829,000 ($1.1 million) in the event that the UK participates in the European Parliament election in May next year – months after the Brexit deadline of March 29.

Britain has 73 members of European Parliament, including former UKIP leader and arch Brexiteer Nigel Farage. Their terms as MEPs are due to end on the day the UK leaves the 28-nation bloc.

Business Insider contacted the Electoral Commission for comment. It told The Sunday Times that none of the money had been spent, adding: “A provision in our budget was made so that the commission has the necessary funds to deliver our functions at a European parliamentary election, in the unlikely event that they do go ahead.”

Both The Sunday Times and Sunday Telegraph said the Electoral Commission’s had angered Brexit supporters.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen told the Sunday Times that the Commission “has a pro-remain bias,” while former Tory leader Ian Duncan Smith told the Sunday Telegraph: “It is complete madness to earmark money to spend on an election that the prime minister has already said we will not fight unless you are working to make sure the UK stays in the EU.”