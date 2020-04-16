The NFL confirmed its first case of coronavirus, just a week before the 2020 Draft

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has been confirmed as the first active NFL player to test positive for coronavirus.

The NFL has its first confirmed case of coronavirus, just one week before the league’s 2020 draft kicks off.

On Wednesday night, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen had tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.

“[Allen] told me he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and then again early last week,” Glazer wrote in an extended tweet.

“Lost all smell and taste to where he couldn’t even smell an ammonia smelling-salt. Has no taste. Then the flu began. Says he’s now finally symptom-free and thankfully expecting the all clear this week!”

Glazer added that the team completely shut down its facilities following Allen’s test but will be “able to re-open next week.”

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed the news to Glazer shortly after during a segment on Fox Football Now.

“I talked to him yesterday. I’m really glad to hear he’s feeling good, he’s healthy and he’s on the road to recovery,” McVay said, according to the NFL’s official website.

“I think we all understand that the severity of what this has meant for some people, fortunately for Brian, he’s on the road to recovery. I think he did a great job of letting us know right away so we could be timely in our response and making sure that we didn’t expose anybody else to that.”

While the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted most major sports, the NFL off season has gone on largely as planned, with both the free agency and the NFL Draft going ahead as planned, though the latter will be conducted virtually on April 23 until April 25.

The NFL is the latest major US sports league to report a coronavirus case, after many NBA players – including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant – and numerous NHL players tested positive for the virus. No players from Major League Baseball have been publicly confirmed to have the virus.

