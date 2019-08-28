Brian Chesky cofounded Airbnb in 2008 to help pay rent on his San Francisco apartment, and now he’s worth $4.2 billion. Here’s what the CEO’s life is like, from partying at Burning Man to taking Airbnb ‘staycations.’

caption The 37-year-old tech billionaire has pledged to give away at least half his fortune to charity. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Brian Chesky, the 37-year-old cofounder and CEO of Airbnb, is worth an estimated $4.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Despite his wealth, the tech billionaire lives a relatively modest lifestyle. In 2016, Chesky (along with Airbnb’s other two cofounders, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk, and Blecharczyk’s wife) pledged to give at least half his fortune to charity over the course of his lifetime.

Chesky previously said in interviews that he has rented out his own San Francisco apartment on Airbnb, does weekly yoga with his girlfriend (who he met on Tinder), and has attended the famously wild Burning Man arts event in the Nevada desert.

Here’s what Chesky’s life is really like.

Brian Chesky is the cofounder, CEO, and Head of Community of Airbnb.

Chesky is one of Airbnb's three cofounders.

Chesky founded Airbnb in 2008 with his then-roommate, Joe Gebbia, and Nathan Blecharczyk.

According to Airbnb’s corporate website, the endeavor started off as a way for Chesky and Gebbia to pay their rent. In the fall of 2007, the roommates charged strangers $80 per night to sleep on an air mattress in their San Francisco apartment when local hotels were sold out for a design festival. The next spring, they officially launched their company, then named AirBed & Breakfast.

Airbnb is estimated to be worth about $38 billion, according to what a source close to the company told Vox in March 2019 and what Forbes estimated in March 2018.

An Airbnb listing in Cape Town, South Africa.

The company, which is reportedly slated to go public in 2019, has more than 6 million listings in more than 100,000 cities worldwide.

Chesky and the other two Airbnb founders are all billionaires.

Airbnb founders Joe Gebbia (left), Nathan Blecharczyk (middle), and Brian Chesky (right) in 2016.

Each of the three founders is worth an estimated $4.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Before cofounding Airbnb, Chesky had a background in design and strategy.

After growing up in upstate New York, Chesky attended the Rhode Island School of Design and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Industrial Design.

It was at RISD that he met Joe Gebbia, one of the future cofounders of Airbnb.

Despite being worth $4.2 billion, the Airbnb cofounder has maintained a relatively modest lifestyle.

Chesky at an Airbnb in Cape Town, South Africa.

In 2015, Chesky told People that he still lived in the apartment where he and Gebbia started the company.

“I still live in the original Airbnb and I still Airbnb it so you can book it,” he told the magazine. “It’s available throughout the year, you can book the couch for just like $50.”

A source at Airbnb told Business Insider that Chesky recently moved and isn’t hosting at the moment, but that he looks forward to hosting in the future.

Chesky started dating artist Elissa Patel sometime in 2013.

Brian Chesky and Elissa Patel.

The couple met on Tinder, Chesky told Fortune magazine in a 2015 interview.

Chesky said the couple does yoga together every Thursday morning.

Chesky and Patel in Sun Valley, Idaho, in July 2015.

He also said they often go on “staycations” and book an Airbnb in a different neighborhood to experience a new part of town.

A source at Airbnb declined to comment on whether the couple is still together.

Like other tech CEOs, Chesky has reportedly attended “Burning Man,” the wild 9-day arts event in the Nevada desert that’s frequented by celebrities and tech moguls.

Burning Man.

After he attended Burning Man for the first time in 2013 on the invitation of Burning Man board member Chip Conley, Chesky reportedly said: “Burning Man is what life would be like if artists ruled the world.”

A source at Airbnb told Business Insider that Chesky hasn’t attended the event in years.

In 2016, Chesky signed the Giving Pledge promising to donate the majority of his fortune to charity over the course of his lifetime.

source Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb

“With this pledge, I want to help more kids realize the kind of journey I have had,” Chesky wrote in his pledge. “I want to show them that their dreams are not bounded by what they can see in front of them. Their limits are not so limited.”

Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett launched the pledge in 2010, and it has since been signed by more than 200 people, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The CEO often acts as the public face of the company at Airbnb events, mingling with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashton Kutcher.

Chesky and Paltrow at the 3rd Annual Airbnb Open Spotlight at the Los Angeles Theatre in November 2016.

One of Chesky’s biggest productivity hacks is making lists.

source Richard Bord/Getty Images

“If you have a list of 20 things to do, you end up realizing, ‘I don’t need to do 20 things,'” Chesky said during a 2017 appearance on the “Masters of Scale” podcast, Business Insider previously reported. “If I do these three big things, the other 20 things will kind of happen as outcomes, or outputs, of it.”

Already worth $4.2 billion, Chesky stands to become even richer when Airbnb eventually goes public.

source REUTERS/Mike Segar

The company, which was recently valued at $31 billion, may or may not go public in 2019.

“We have already said that we are taking the steps to be ready to go public in 2019. That doesn’t mean we will go public in 2019,” cofounder Nathan Blecharczyk told Business Insider in a March 2019 email interview.

“We have not decided if we will go public in 2019, and our focus is on building a 21st-century company, and we’re all committed to that goal,” Blecharczyk added.