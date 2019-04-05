A 23-year-old man who claimed to be missing 14-year-old Timmothy Pitzen could face criminal charges

Brian Michael Rini, 23, told police in Kentucky on Wednesday that he was Timmothy Pitzen – a boy who went missing from a Chicago suburb in 2011.

A DNA test proved Rini was not Timmothy and revealed instead that the man had a criminal history dating back to 2013.

Rini has not been charged with any crimes but the Newport, Kentucky, police department and the FBI are looking into pursuing charges.

The 23-year-old man who claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen – a boy who went missing from a Chicago suburb in 2011, aged 6 – could face criminal charges after lying to officials bout his identity, police said.

Brian Michael Rini, who was previously reported to be 24, was booked into Hamilton County Jail in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday night.

He is not being held on criminal charges, but the Newport, Kentucky, police department and the FBI are looking into pursuing charges, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

On Wednesday Rini, from Medina, Ohio, had told police in Kentucky he had escaped kidnappers and was Timmothy Pitzen, a boy who had gone missing eight years ago, following his mother’s suicide in 2011. Pitzen would now be 14 years old.

A DNA test revealed Rini was not Timmothy and instead revealed that he was in the DNA database for criminals.

Rini has a criminal record dating back to 2013, and has previously been charged with making false alarms and passing bad checks, according to documents seen by NBC Chicago. He was arrested in 2018 for hosting a party that allegedly caused $1,250 in damages.

He recently served an 18-month sentence for burglary and vandalism and was released from prison on March 7, The New York Post reported.

There is no known motive as to why Rini told police he was Timmothy.