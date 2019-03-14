A bride-to-be found a touching note left by her late mother, who died of cancer before the wedding, on the soles of her bridal shoes

caption Emma Letts’ wedding shoes feature a touching message from her late mother. source Lace and Love

A bride-to-be was moved to tears when she realised her late mother had not only paid for her wedding shoes, but also left a poignant message on the soles.

Emma Letts’ mother was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer a month after her daughter got engaged, but she died before the big day, which is set to take place this August.

The owner of the store which customised the shoes told INSIDER she’d never added such an emotional message.

It was just a month after Emma Letts got engaged in 2016 that her mother was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Sadly, in 2017 Letts’ mother died before she could see her daughter walk down the aisle, but she made sure she would be with the bride on her big day.

Unbeknownst to Letts, who lives in Kibworth Beauchamp, Leicestershire, UK, her mother had a secret message written on the soles of her daughter’s bridal shoes before she died.

“Wanted you to have a gift from me on your wedding day,” the message reads. “Your wedding shoes are my gift to you. Hope you have a magical day. Lots and lots of love and big hugs, Mum xxxx.”

caption The message from Letts’ mother. source Lace and Love

Not long after getting engaged to fiancé Richard, Letts had put down a deposit on a custom pair of shoes from Lace and Love in Loughborough, Leicestershire.

It was only when Letts, 38, received her shoes in early March ahead of her August 2019 wedding that she found out her mother had already paid for them and left the message, and she was brought to tears.

“I had absolutely no idea, my fiancé knew about it. It was just an absolute shock,” the bride-to-be told the BBC.

“I pulled out the one shoe and I saw part of the message and I couldn’t think who it would be.”

But then she realised it was from her mother and, “I started to cry… I was just absolutely in bits. I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t talk.”

Read more: A bride asked the married women at her wedding to wear their own bridal dresses, and the photos are amazing

In her final days, Letts’ mother had been writing letters to her family members, but she ran out of time before writing one for her daughter, so the message on her shoes was extra special to the bride.

Lace and Love store owner Amanda Weise told INSIDER that adding a personal message to shoes is a service they offer to all customers – they’re able to transfer notes in the handwriting of the sender, but Letts’ mother opted for a font instead as her hands were shaky.

caption Letts didn’t know her mother had paid for her shoes, either. source Lace and Love

Weise says she’s never added a note so touching to a pair of shoes.

“Although I’ve made hundreds of pairs of shoes I have never made a pair of shoes with such poignance and emotion to them before,” Weise said.

“I have made shoes with pictures of lost loved ones and things like that but never a gift from someone who was terminally ill.”