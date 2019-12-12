A bride had a ‘first look’ photo shoot with her brother on her wedding day, and the pictures are going viral

caption Ashley Sedar shared a “first look” with her brother Nick Rice. source Kelsey Gene Photography

Ashley and Brian Sedar recently got married in Geneseo, New York.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Ashley decided to have a first look photo shoot with her brother, Nick Rice, who has Down syndrome and served as a groomsman for the wedding.

Rice said his sister was “the most indescribable person in the world” when he saw her in her dress.

The pictures from the first look went viral after Sedar’s photographer shared them on her Facebook page.

Sedar told Insider that Rice also gave an emotional speech at the wedding reception.

caption The Sedars were married in New York. source Kelsey Gene Photography

As the couple started planning their wedding, they considered what traditions and celebrations they wanted to be part of their day, including the “first look,” where a groom sees the bride in her wedding dress for the first time.

“I like the idea of the first look, but I didn’t want one with Brian because I’d always grown up imagining walking down the aisle,” Ashley Sedar told Insider.

She wanted to wait until the ceremony to show her husband her wedding ensemble, but she still liked the idea of a first look.

When Sedar spoke to a friend about wanting to do a first look, they immediately suggested she do one with her brother, Nick Rice.

caption A friend suggested Sedar do a first look with her brother, Nick Rice. source Kelsey Gene Photography

Sedar and her brother, who has Down syndrome, are extremely close.

“I was just having this conversation with a girl from work,” Sedar said, speaking of first looks. “And she was like, ‘Well, obviously you should do it with your brother.'”

“Why didn’t I think of that sooner?” Sedar said of the idea.

“He wears his emotions on his sleeve,” Sedar said of her brother.

caption Rice waiting for Sedar. source Kelsey Gene Photography

In fact, when she got engaged, Rice was happy but conflicted, because he felt like he was losing his sister, according to Sedar.

“I could tell that when we got engaged, he was struggling with these feelings of loving Brian and being really happy that Brian was going to be my husband, and then also dealing with the stress of losing me,” Sedar said.

Rice eventually came around, and she knew she wanted to do her first look with her brother. “He loves Brian. They hang out just those two all the time,” Sedar said.

Photographer Kelsey Watroba captured the sweet moments.

caption Kelsey Watroba took the photos. source Kelsey Gene Photography

“When Ashley said that she wanted to share a first look with her brother, I immediately loved the idea,” Watroba told Insider.

“I really admire that Ashley and her husband Brian chose to plan their wedding around what was right for their family, regardless of what is popular or traditional.”

Sedar told Insider that Rice was speechless when he saw her.

caption Sedar and her brother shared a first look on her wedding day. source Kelsey Gene Photography

“He was just like teary-eyed and blinking. You could tell he was just feeling so much emotion,” Sedar said of her brother.

“He couldn’t even say anything. It was exactly what I wanted.”

“It’s clear that Ashley and Nick have so much love for each other, and really support each other,” Watroba said of watching the moment. “For me as a wedding photographer, it was truly one of the most special things that I have captured.”

“You are the most indescribable person in the world,” Rice told Sedar once he could speak again.

caption The siblings hug. source Kelsey Gene Photography

“It was perfect,” Sedar said of the first look.

Watroba shared the first look photos to her Facebook page after the wedding, and the post went viral.

The post had over 14,000 shares at the time of writing.

Rice also gave a speech at the wedding reception that made everyone emotional.

caption Rice gave a speech at the reception. source Kelsey Gene Photography

“He was thinking about the speech for a year, and I was sort of nervous that when it came down to the moment that he would get shy,” Sedar said.

But when it was time for his speech, “Nick just looked at me and grabbed the mic and went, ‘I got it,'” Sedar said. And the speech went well, to say the least.

“Literally everybody was sobbing. His speech was just unbelievable.”