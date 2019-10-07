A bride had her late father’s ashes made into acrylic nails so he was ‘holding her hand’ on her wedding day

caption Kirsty Meakin preserves her uncle’s ashes in her cousin’s wedding acrylic nails. source YouTube/Kirsty Meakin

Watson’s cousin Kirsty Meakin is a nail artist and YouTuber who came up with the idea to use the ashes in acrylic nails.

“What better way to have used a tiny amount of ashes to bring such happiness,” Meakin said alongside a YouTube video about the nails.

A bride whose father sadly died before her wedding had his ashes made into acrylic nails for her to wear on the big day.

Charlotte Watson, from Stoke-on-Trent, UK, is the cousin of YouTuber and nail artist Kirsty Meakin, 40, who created the nails.

Watson’s father Mick had cancer, and she and her now husband Nick moved their wedding date forward in the hope that he would be able to be there. Unfortunately, the cancer spread and he died four months before the nuptials, the BBC reports.

However, thanks to Meakin’s creative thinking, the bride was able to have her father with her at the wedding.

“It really felt like he was there,” Watson told the BBC.

Meakin explained that they went through the ashes and chose pieces that would work, the idea being to suspend them in clear acrylic.

“These nails were made with love,” Meakin wrote alongside a YouTube video showing how the nails were made and applied.

“I created these wedding nails for my cousin Charlotte. Her father (my uncle Mick) sadly passed away at the end of April this year. He was an absolute legend, patient, kind and loved by so many. It was so sad that he couldn’t be there to walk his daughter down the aisle on her big day.

“This got me thinking…..

“I wanted Charlotte to have her father with her in some way or another. I came up with the idea to use Mick’s ashes in her nails. This way he would be there holding her hand as she walks down the aisle.

“This was an emotional day for us both and we are so pleased with how they turned out.”

Watch the nails being made and applied here:

Although Watson had planned to walk down the aisle alone, she says she ultimately asked her mother to accompany her at her wedding in August, according to the BBC.

Meakin added that the plan was to remove the nails four weeks after the wedding and then preserve them in a keep-sake box for Watson to keep as a memory of both her father and her wedding day.

“What better way to have used a tiny amount of ashes to bring such happiness,” Meakin continued. “Rest in peace uncle Mick we love you dearly.”

Insider has reached out to Meakin for comment.

